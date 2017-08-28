 Skip Nav
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
Award Season
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
Celebrity Kids
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs

Reactions to Littlefinger's Death on Game of Thrones

The Best Moment of the Game of Thrones Finale Came Straight Outta Winterfell

View In Slideshow
The Best Moment of the Game of Thrones Finale Came Straight Outta Winterfell
Image Source: HBO

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

"Ding dong, the Littlefinger is dead!" doesn't exactly have a ring to it, but you can bet that Game of Thrones fans worldwide are singing it following the show's gripping season seven finale. After waiting more than six years to see the manipulative head of House Baelish meet his end, it has finally happened — and at the hands of the Stark children while begging on his knees, no less. It's poetic! It's bloody! And oh man, did it elicit an avalanche of hilariously accurate audience responses.

You'll find yourself interrupting your joyful celebrations to say "That's me!" while reading these reactions. Not enough? Then relive the entire episode and catch up on theories for what's next.

1 / 10
2 / 10
3 / 10
4 / 10
5 / 10
6 / 10
7 / 10
8 / 10
9 / 10
10 / 10
Join the conversation
TVGame Of ThronesTwitter
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Kmart Australia Velvet Occasional Chair
Decor Shopping
Kmart Just Nailed the Velvet Decor Trend in One $39 Chair
by Alexandra Whiting
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds