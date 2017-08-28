28/8/17 28/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Reactions to Littlefinger's Death on Game of Thrones The Best Moment of the Game of Thrones Finale Came Straight Outta Winterfell 28 August, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven. "Ding dong, the Littlefinger is dead!" doesn't exactly have a ring to it, but you can bet that Game of Thrones fans worldwide are singing it following the show's gripping season seven finale. After waiting more than six years to see the manipulative head of House Baelish meet his end, it has finally happened — and at the hands of the Stark children while begging on his knees, no less. It's poetic! It's bloody! And oh man, did it elicit an avalanche of hilariously accurate audience responses. You'll find yourself interrupting your joyful celebrations to say "That's me!" while reading these reactions. Not enough? Then relive the entire episode and catch up on theories for what's next. Ladies and Gentlemen, Little Finger is finally dead #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/P3Ysc7zwx7— GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 28, 2017 1 / 10 Sansa: you stand accused of murder you stand accuse of treason..... Lord BaelishLittle Finger: #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/HWjeqDXbbI— Kenya Wetherill (@KenyaW268) August 28, 2017 2 / 10 Me listening to Littlefinger choke on his own blood: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/08CGf8NydC— Bitchonce (@Pash_away) August 28, 2017 3 / 10 Little finger when he heard his name #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/7hzx6RaIT5— Baron Drakes (@BaronDrakes) August 28, 2017 4 / 10 Littlefinger: None of you were there to see what happenedBran:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/d1cqpZXfCa— Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) August 28, 2017 5 / 10 Littlefinger when the Stark siblings pulled a plot twist on him: #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThronesS7 pic.twitter.com/at5WEkB2ax— Shafura Alam (@shaf_boyardee) August 28, 2017 6 / 10 Me during Littlefinger's death:#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/GdQKGi8GxL— carm (@ehicarm) August 28, 2017 7 / 10 Littlefinger: no one was there to see itBran: #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/g1u7sLYU0r— Nammers' Mom (@LaneshiakThomas) August 28, 2017 8 / 10 Littlefinger is dead! Game of Thrones fans right now .. #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/NEDdccsLnw— Moheeb (@MoheebThirteen) August 28, 2017 9 / 10 Sansa: How do you answer these charges.........Lord BaelishLittle Finger:#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/TC91YzoVxw— Daniel Tadeo (@dftadeo) August 28, 2017 10 / 10 Join the conversation TVGame Of ThronesTwitter