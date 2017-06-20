20/6/17 20/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Mathew Knowles Reactions to Mathew Knowles's Tweet About Beyonce's Twins Beyoncé's Dad Announced the Birth of Her Twins, and the Beyhive Wasn't Having It 20 June, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty / Dave M. Benett Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, pulled a total dad move when he celebrated the birth of her twins, but it ended up causing a big mess with the Beyhive. Even though the post itself — which featured tons of animated balloons and the text "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Grandad" — was completely harmless, fans were mad that he seemingly stole his daughter's thunder by confirming the news before she did. The singer is definitely known for her over-the-top announcements on Instagram; not only did she reveal her pregnancy with an epic photo shoot back in February, but fans went crazy dissecting her social media posts for clues as to what the sex of the babies would be based on the colours of her outfits, significance of her jewellery, and all those peace signs she threw up in photos. See some of the most hilarious reactions to Matthew's announcement below. Imagine being Beyoncé and having an extravagant accouncement planned and then your father announces it with a Microsoft Word flyer. https://t.co/tRaxUIYYs4— Tevin Byrd (@The__Prototype) June 18, 2017 1 / 10 the hive after reading Mathew's tweet pic.twitter.com/9XxflKPJ3N— baddierita (@beyhydrated) June 18, 2017 2 / 10 Mathew: "I'm here to see the tw..."Tina knowles: pic.twitter.com/RIqORnVooc— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 18, 2017 3 / 10 they aren't here until beyoncé tells us they're here pic.twitter.com/4SerQWpJQ4— ㅤ (@uncensoredcyrus) June 18, 2017 4 / 10 Beyoncé: Dad don't tell anyone until we're ready.Beyoncé Dad: I'm going viral for this tweet...hashtag, hashtag...— Mohamed Salih (@MohamedMOSalih) June 18, 2017 5 / 10 Just had to ruin it for Bey did you pic.twitter.com/tDGSljvOMg— 🐨 (@AntiKunta) June 18, 2017 6 / 10 DID 👏 SHE 👏 TELL 👏 YOU 👏 TO 👏 DO 👏 THIS? pic.twitter.com/WBNA3GiBRl— ♡ (@beyunsae) June 18, 2017 7 / 10 pic.twitter.com/9fBNaoiWwH— Angie Grace (@AngieGraceLA) June 18, 2017 8 / 10 That was for Beyoncé to tell not you pic.twitter.com/Knf7zYYqKO— Brit (@Britxciv) June 18, 2017 9 / 10 pic.twitter.com/mIy7KIpZNJ— BodySaying Demi (@demigrandedua) June 18, 2017 10 / 10 Join the conversation Mathew KnowlesTwitterBeyoncé KnowlesCelebrity Pregnancies