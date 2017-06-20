 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Beyoncé's Dad Announced the Birth of Her Twins, and the Beyhive Wasn't Having It
Younger
40 Hot Pictures of Nico Tortorella, That Total Babe From Younger
Humour
Hey World, It's Time For You to Stop Pronouncing "Bey" Incorrectly
The Royals
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Celebrity Kids
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day

Reactions to Mathew Knowles's Tweet About Beyonce's Twins

Beyoncé's Dad Announced the Birth of Her Twins, and the Beyhive Wasn't Having It

View in slideshow
Beyoncé's Dad Announced the Birth of Her Twins, and the Beyhive Wasn't Having It
Image Source: Getty / Dave M. Benett

Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, pulled a total dad move when he celebrated the birth of her twins, but it ended up causing a big mess with the Beyhive. Even though the post itself — which featured tons of animated balloons and the text "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Grandad" — was completely harmless, fans were mad that he seemingly stole his daughter's thunder by confirming the news before she did. The singer is definitely known for her over-the-top announcements on Instagram; not only did she reveal her pregnancy with an epic photo shoot back in February, but fans went crazy dissecting her social media posts for clues as to what the sex of the babies would be based on the colours of her outfits, significance of her jewellery, and all those peace signs she threw up in photos. See some of the most hilarious reactions to Matthew's announcement below.

1 / 10
2 / 10
3 / 10
4 / 10
5 / 10
6 / 10
7 / 10
8 / 10
9 / 10
10 / 10
Join the conversation
Mathew KnowlesTwitterBeyoncé KnowlesCelebrity Pregnancies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Tech News
6- and 7-Year-Olds Couldn't Solve This Math Test Question, and We're Not Surprised
by Marina Liao
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Parenting Humour
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Messenger Update Gives the App a New Look
Tech News
Messenger Just Got a Brand New Look and It's Going to Change How You Use It
by Alexandra Whiting
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Digital Life
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realise It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Beyonce at Wearable Art Gala 2017
Baby Bump
If Beyoncé Doesn't Go to the Met Gala, Her Latest Appearance Makes Up For It
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds