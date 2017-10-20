Riverdale Owes the Internet Some Water, Because New Reggie Made Everyone VERY Thirsty

The characters on Riverdale might be dropping like flies thanks to the serial killer on the loose, but listen — we're not here to discuss that. We're here to discuss The CW show's obscenely gorgeous new Reggie, played by Charles Melton. The American Horror Story: Hotel actor — who is no stranger to being TV eye candy — got way more airtime in season two's second episode, leaving Twitter seriously thirsty for more. While some fans were a little unsure if Melton would be able to fill the original Reggie's shoes (played by Ross Butler, who left Riverdale for a larger part in season two of 13 Reasons Why), it's safe to say anyone with doubts is now firmly on board the New Reggie train. See for yourself ahead!

WHO'S THE NEW GUY THAT PLAYS REGGIE IN RIVERDALE NOW BC HE'S A FUCKING DIME — Christine (@lucer0christine) October 19, 2017









Charles Melton is Fiiiiiiiiiiiine I like him as the new Reggie. — Blvck Girl Magicc (@OnlyQueenThings) October 19, 2017









I haven't decided which I prefer but new Reggie is the most beautiful man ever. Like look at him. pic.twitter.com/NZhWS8rBFJ — Tara Watson 🌈 (@tara_watson_) October 19, 2017





YO new Reggie on Riverdale is a SMOKE SHOW. I don't even miss the old Reggie. @TheCW — Resident☾Witch (@JennStation) October 19, 2017





#riverdale THE NEW REGGIE GOT ME SHOOKETHHHH — chris🔥 (@enthuased) October 19, 2017





Riverdale did a good job casting that guy as Reggie😻😻😻😻 — layla👼 (@sulayla_r) October 19, 2017





Okay so Reggie 2.0 on #Riverdale is outrageously good looking. — Tara Watson 🌈 (@tara_watson_) October 19, 2017





I love @_MELTON_ as Reggie so much #Riverdale — dyl uzi vert (@itsdmc) October 19, 2017





reggie going from a super douche to a nice guy is the true glow up of the show #riverdale — mathew (@chaarlesmelton) October 19, 2017













THE NEW REGGIE IS SO HOT I MEAN I MISS ROSS BUTLER BUT MAN THIS NEW GUY DAMN EAT ME — Lyon (@lyonceknowles) October 19, 2017



