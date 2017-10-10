10/10/17 10/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Outlander Reactions to Outlander's Print Shop Scene The Moment Outlander Fans Have Been Waiting For FINALLY Happened, and It Was Romantic AF 10 October, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Starz Major spoilers for Outlander below! Outlander's third season might have started a few weeks ago, but that didn't necessarily mean the "Droughtlander" fans had been suffering through had ended. Claire and Jamie have spent most of season three separated by space and time (200 years, to be exact), but fortunately that all changed during the latest emotional episode, "Freedom & Whisky." After sharing a heartbreaking goodbye with her daughter Brianna, Claire travels back to Scotland to reunite with her long-lost love, Jamie. She successfully travels back in time through the stones and makes her way to A. Malcolm's print shop in Edinburgh (which is a little different from the books, but for good reason). Jamie has his back to her as she walks in, but after announcing that it's really, truly her, he turns around and . . . promptly faints. Coincidentally, that's exactly what plenty of Outlander fans did themselves after witnessing the highly anticipated (and a little funny, c'mon) moment between Claire and Jamie. RelatedHow the Ridiculously Beautiful Outlander Cast Looks In and Out of Costume my mum came home as I was finishing watching the episode and I was like "I'M ABOUT TO START YELLING AND CRYING DON'T JUDGE ME" #Outlander— ellie ✿ (@R0GERSBARNES) October 9, 2017 1 / 17 http://eleonoraditoledo.tumblr.com/post/166184982110/mood-jamie-fraser-literally-swooning-away-at-the 2 / 17 Me when Claire arrived at the print shop and heard Jamie's voice. #Outlander @Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/gxYMUeIRU5— Kamrun (@kamrunnesa) October 9, 2017 3 / 17 I’m not crying there’s just something in my eye.😭😭 #ImpossibleChoices #outlander pic.twitter.com/zaqdRJwLh2— DuhNiece 🙄 (@Wanderlust_2085) October 9, 2017 4 / 17 http://simplyshelbs16xoxo.tumblr.com/post/166172679241/me-when-claire-and-jamie-finally-meet-again 5 / 17 everything is Jamie and Claire and nothing hurts. #Outlander #PrintShop— dana v (@chimeer) October 9, 2017 6 / 17 http://moghraidhjamie.tumblr.com/post/166173863398/welp-its-been-20-minutes-time-to-rewatch-the 7 / 17 bruh im crying already #outlander pic.twitter.com/aGZburokv2— jas (@eIenarya) October 9, 2017 8 / 17 I FINALLY GET WHY YALL ARE ALWAYS SHOUTING ABOUT THE PRINT SHOP #Outlander— Jeannine (@jeannine5x5) October 8, 2017 9 / 17 the print shop scene...My heart was pounding& I ended up laughing when Jamie fainted 😂😂 nice one, @SamHeughan #Outlander #ImpossibleChoices pic.twitter.com/Bw9I5gBy8N— Shelby Loren Scott♡ (@SimplyShelbs16) October 9, 2017 10 / 17 End of tonight’s #Outlander had me going from tearing up, to holding my breath, to crying, to breath holding, to laughing. I’m a mess.— Meg MotherOfDragons (@MegBarberVA) October 9, 2017 11 / 17 I CANT WAIT FOR JAMIE TO FIND THAT ZIPPER #PrintShop #PrintshopIsComing #Outlander pic.twitter.com/tpFu0pQKGI— Meaghan🍷 (@ClaireEBFraser) October 9, 2017 12 / 17 http://nordic-sassenach.tumblr.com/post/166175449236/claire-it-isnt-geordie-its-me-claire-jamie 13 / 17 CAN YOU ACTUALLY BELIEVE WE FINALLY GOT THE PRINTSHOP???????!!!!!!!!!!!! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/vGUEHztOvX— Mary Lou (@mary_lou___) October 8, 2017 14 / 17 I'm crying in the club right now #outlander pic.twitter.com/YJouKSEnU5— Lᴏʀᴀs Tʏʀᴇʟʟ (@SerLorasTy) October 8, 2017 15 / 17 http://reginalds.tumblr.com/post/166171411828/outlander-fans-right-now 16 / 17 My heart was beating fast would Claire walked into the print shop. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/o1y3Rh02eh— Nancy (@oneofakindlady1) October 9, 2017 17 / 17 Join the conversation OutlanderTVTwitter