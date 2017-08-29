29/8/17 29/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Reactions to Sam and Bran's Conversation on Game of Thrones You Aren't the Only One Who Cracked Up Over Sam's Reaction on Game of Thrones 29 August, 2017 by Laura Marie Meyers 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven. If you found yourself laughing out loud over Samwell Tarly's reaction to Bran Stark on Game of Thrones, you weren't alone. During the season seven finale, Sam returns to Winterfell and finds Bran sitting in front of the fire and asks what happened to him Beyond the Wall. (Remember the last time they saw each other?) When Bran states that he's become the three-eyed raven, Sam says, "Oh!" — and his awkward, "WTF?" expression is just too good. Even better? He then admits, "I don't know what that means." No worries, Sam. It's confusing as hell. In fact, it's particularly confusing since Bran says, "I can see things that happened in the past. I can see things happening now, all over the world" . . . Only he doesn't know that Rhaegar Targaryen was actually in love with Lyanna Stark and married her until Sam points out Gilly's finding. Hmm. In any case, check out some of the most hilariously accurate reactions to Sam and Bran's reunion moment. Sam; what happened to you beyond the wallBran: I became the three-eyed raven Sam: #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/NNOOLJzStm— Jessica (@its_just_Jess03) August 28, 2017 1 / 11 Bran: 'I became the 3 eyed raven'Sam: #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/5vY96AADva— Stacey G 🐶🤖 (@RedHeadedStacey) August 28, 2017 2 / 11 Bran tells Sam how he can basically see everything. Then asks him why he's in Winterfell #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/DRgu1cD10k— Sarah Ashley (@Sashleeyyy) August 28, 2017 3 / 11 Sam: "I'm not sure if you'd remember me"Bran: "I remember everything"Sam: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zehfvvNizE— Sam (@Sam0so) August 28, 2017 4 / 11 Bran: I'm a wizard Harry Sam: oh#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/fKvgxKskDd— Brandon M GERICKE (@Fryybread) August 28, 2017 5 / 11 BRAN: I literally know everything.SAM: Rhaegar got an annulment and married Lyanna.BRAN:#GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/ZC1hrXD2zu— ANTFERNY (@ANTFERNY) August 28, 2017 6 / 11 #GameOfThronesFinale new spin off idea: bran and Sam hang out all the time— Peter Gasparro (@petergasparro) August 28, 2017 7 / 11 Tonight's #GameOfThrones Sam: Watcha been up to, Bran?Bran: I'm the 3-Eyed Raven now. I see everything. Sam: pic.twitter.com/R2nn7yXjKw— Mike Smith (@MSmithFilmBlog) August 28, 2017 8 / 11 #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones Bran: "I became the three eyed raven"Sam: pic.twitter.com/SnqXNpXIVa— Hasnain (@HasnainMobeen) August 28, 2017 9 / 11 Bran: His real name is Jon SandSam: Lyanna and Rhaegar were marriedBran: *👁️👁️*Bran: His real name is Aegon Targaryen#GoTS7 #ThronesYAll pic.twitter.com/pzKI7AETYx— Van ❄️ (@vanabarquez) August 28, 2017 10 / 11 #GameOfThrones Sam: what happened to you beyond the wall? Bran: I've become the 3 Eyed RavenSam: pic.twitter.com/X6xusrEv34— Jawn Snhoe (@VisionPoet) August 28, 2017 11 / 11 Join the conversation TVGame Of Thrones