 Skip Nav
Music
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
Award Season
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye

Reactions to Sam and Bran's Conversation on Game of Thrones

You Aren't the Only One Who Cracked Up Over Sam's Reaction on Game of Thrones

View In Slideshow
You Aren't the Only One Who Cracked Up Over Sam's Reaction on Game of Thrones
Image Source: HBO

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

If you found yourself laughing out loud over Samwell Tarly's reaction to Bran Stark on Game of Thrones, you weren't alone. During the season seven finale, Sam returns to Winterfell and finds Bran sitting in front of the fire and asks what happened to him Beyond the Wall. (Remember the last time they saw each other?) When Bran states that he's become the three-eyed raven, Sam says, "Oh!" — and his awkward, "WTF?" expression is just too good. Even better? He then admits, "I don't know what that means." No worries, Sam. It's confusing as hell.

In fact, it's particularly confusing since Bran says, "I can see things that happened in the past. I can see things happening now, all over the world" . . . Only he doesn't know that Rhaegar Targaryen was actually in love with Lyanna Stark and married her until Sam points out Gilly's finding. Hmm. In any case, check out some of the most hilariously accurate reactions to Sam and Bran's reunion moment.

1 / 11
2 / 11
3 / 11
4 / 11
5 / 11
6 / 11
7 / 11
8 / 11
9 / 11
10 / 11
11 / 11
Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds