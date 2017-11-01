 Skip Nav
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together
Wedding
This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo

Reactions to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have a complicated past, but it seems like they might be giving their relationship another shot. After Selena's kidney transplant over the Summer, the exes have become much more friendly in recent months. First, Justin was spotted at Selena's house while hanging out with friends, and then the two met up for a one-on-one breakfast date before attending church together.

While the former flames could just be mending fences and working on a platonic friendship, that didn't stop people from freaking out when news broke that Selena and her boyfriend of nearly a year, The Weeknd, had broken up. Some people were excited about the pair's revival, while some joked that Selena didn't follow singer Dua Lipa's "New Rules." Whether a Jelena reunion is in the near future or not, you can't help but get a good chuckle out of some of these reactions on social media.











Join the conversation
HumourSelena GomezCelebrity TweetsJustin BieberCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds