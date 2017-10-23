23/10/17 23/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Reactions to Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" Song Fans Have Very Mixed Reactions to Taylor Swift's New Song, "Gorgeous" 23 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy Taylor Swift dropped her latest single, "Gorgeous," from Reputation on Thursday night and quickly left the Swiftie fandom torn — they either love it or hate it. While the song definitely has a fun and flirty vibe reminiscent of her 1989 album, fans are mixed about the bubblegum lyrics that seem to reference her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. That being said, the track has already risen to No. 1 on the charts, so she's obviously doing something right. See what people had to say about the single ahead. RelatedWho Are Taylor Swift's Songs About? An Investigation Look What You Made Me Do v.s. #Gorgeous pic.twitter.com/zT1Z9Qtruy— spooky alyanna (@topdownswift) October 20, 2017 1 / 15 So are we all just gonna collectively ignore that @taylorswift13 #Gorgeous is bad or are we allowed to talk about that?— Samantha Lewis (@thesammy_lewis) October 20, 2017 2 / 15 One listen and I’m hooked on #GORGEOUS YAS Taylor Swift now I’ll listen 499 times today and be sick of it pic.twitter.com/4cx8YWuspV— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) October 20, 2017 3 / 15 Taylor Swift is really jumping on the repeating phrases trend with her new music. We get it. He’s gorgeous #Gorgeous— Alysha Van Egmond (@alyshavanegmond) October 20, 2017 4 / 15 Google Play says I've listened to #Gorgeous by @taylorswift13 28 times since it came out last night. I'm obsessed! pic.twitter.com/IGazLwcwcx— Tiffany Brownlee (@AsToldByTiffB) October 20, 2017 5 / 15 #TaylorSwift #Gorgeous isn’t generic at all. She effin uses a triangle in it. pic.twitter.com/0wtYHAlYFJ— The Joanne Monster (@ALgmd11) October 20, 2017 6 / 15 Id like to publicly thank Taylor Swift for writing a song about being in a garbage relationship and drunkenly being enamored by someone else— Colton Bradford (@ColtonBradford) October 20, 2017 7 / 15 Pretending to be shocked by how much I like @taylorswift13 new song #gorgeous pic.twitter.com/8mTDlsis6r— Carlos Rivas (@_Carlos_Rivas_) October 20, 2017 8 / 15 "did you hear taylor swift released a new song?"FIRST OF ALL, i had the lyrics memorized approximately 7 minutes after first hearing it— brittany (@MOGirlProbs) October 20, 2017 9 / 15 *4 seconds into @taylorswift13 new song* #Gorgeous pic.twitter.com/xJuN3zOoZl— kyle (@RealKyleKeefer) October 20, 2017 10 / 15 So Taylor Swift songs are bout being cheated on, now Gorgeous is bout her having a bf and leaving the club with another guy. Yep she changed— Desmen Ison (@D_Ison92) October 20, 2017 11 / 15 Taylor Swift's new song "Gorgeous" is the realistic twenty-something love child of "Enchanted" and "Teardrops on my Guitar" pic.twitter.com/wG9CSdccDb— Izzy Kornman (@izzykornman) October 20, 2017 12 / 15 “Taylor Swift just writes beak up songs”LETS GIVE SOME ATTENTION TO SOMETHING CALLED #GORGEOUS— Zac (@_GuySwiftie13) October 20, 2017 13 / 15 Listening to #Gorgeous non-stop all day like:It’s sugary sweet pop perfection pic.twitter.com/VptfhURhz4— Jennifer Schepers (@jenschepers) October 20, 2017 14 / 15 Kind of bad that after I listen to each of Taylor Swift's new singles my first reaction to each has been 'meh'. #TaylorSwift #Gorgeous— Aleksandr Cyplakov (@acyplakov) October 20, 2017 15 / 15 Join the conversation HumorCelebrity TweetsMusicTaylor Swift