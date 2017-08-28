28/8/17 28/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Reactions to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Song Even Fans Are Torn Over Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" 28 August, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Hugo Hu / LP5 After almost two years of waiting for new music, Taylor Swift is back, but not without some controversy. Even though her single "Look What You Made Me Do" has already risen to No. 1 on the charts, it is receiving some mixed reviews from both critics and fans alike. While the beat is undeniably catchy, people don't know how to feel about the new "dark" Taylor Swift era. Read a few reactions ahead. RelatedWhat We Already Know About Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album, Reputation me: only deep, meaningful lyrics get meTaylor Swift: Ooh, look what u made me do. Look what u just made me do...#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/1cI0Dk4Yvg— Jorge (@gimenezjorgel) August 25, 2017 1 / 15 Have not yet listened to the new Taylor Swift song but there is about a 70% chance that I will love it and be embarrassed that I love it.— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 25, 2017 2 / 15 Taylor Swift wrote the theme song for a James Bond movie that will never exist— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) August 25, 2017 3 / 15 The first thing I did upon waking this morning was listen to the Taylor Swift song and I... regret that.— Olivia Muenter (@oliviamuenter) August 25, 2017 4 / 15 Me listening to Taylor Swift's new song like... pic.twitter.com/zQGON8y7Kj— Blessed wife ♛ (@XOXOBlessedWife) August 25, 2017 5 / 15 This is by far the worst Taylor Swift song. Awful. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/PBdN3jpmxR— Pigeon Thompson (@PigeonThompson) August 25, 2017 6 / 15 Me lowkey wondering if Taylor Swift fell into the deep end of crazy but still jammin' to #LookAtWhatYouMadeMeDo: pic.twitter.com/Kg09r2BReB— Courtney Gilham (@courtgilham) August 25, 2017 7 / 15 When you realize you're going to hear Taylor Swift's #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo every hour of everyday no matter where u go for the next 3 months. pic.twitter.com/ixglmE8PvT— Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 25, 2017 8 / 15 *me throwing away all my nonblack clothes in order to embrace going full goth with Taylor Swift* #LookAtWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/UxjkfX2p6q— Shelbie (@shelbiekatelyn) August 25, 2017 9 / 15 Remember Taylor Swift? This is what she looks like now. 👀 #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/kfLCiN1AvA— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 25, 2017 10 / 15 The only person I know after tonight is Taylor Swift. I'm sorry, who are you again?#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo— Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) August 25, 2017 11 / 15 "The old Taylor is dead", says Taylor Swift, right before launching another obvious attack at Katy Perry. Yawn.— Daniel Falconer (@DanielJFalconer) August 25, 2017 12 / 15 The new Taylor Swift: a little bit Peaches, a little bit Lorde, a little bit Paris Hilton's first album tbqh— Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) August 25, 2017 13 / 15 Taylor Swift just earned 150 points for Slytherin— Laura Dreyfuss (@lauradreyfuss) August 25, 2017 14 / 15 Taylor Swift's new song made me appreciate Katy Perry's "Chained to the Rhythm" even more.— Art of NBC 🍆 BNHA (@ArtOfNBC) August 25, 2017 15 / 15 Join the conversation HumorCelebrity TweetsMusicTaylor Swift