 Skip Nav
Beyoncé Knowles
Good Lord: Beyoncé Is Working Her Post-Baby Body Like the Goddess She Is
Taylor Kinney
Prepare Your Hearts — Taylor Kinney Cheered on Lady Gaga at Her Chicago Concert
The Royals
The Gutsy Way Princess Diana Used the Press to Her Advantage
Music
People Are Comparing Taylor Swift's Video to Beyoncé's "Formation" — and It's Pretty Vicious

Reactions to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Song

Even Fans Are Torn Over Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do"

View In Slideshow
Even Fans Are Torn Over Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do"
Image Source: Getty / Hugo Hu / LP5

After almost two years of waiting for new music, Taylor Swift is back, but not without some controversy. Even though her single "Look What You Made Me Do" has already risen to No. 1 on the charts, it is receiving some mixed reviews from both critics and fans alike. While the beat is undeniably catchy, people don't know how to feel about the new "dark" Taylor Swift era. Read a few reactions ahead.

Related
What We Already Know About Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album, Reputation
1 / 15
2 / 15
3 / 15
4 / 15
5 / 15
6 / 15
7 / 15
8 / 15
9 / 15
10 / 15
11 / 15
12 / 15
13 / 15
14 / 15
15 / 15
Join the conversation
HumorCelebrity TweetsMusicTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Music
Taylor Swift Goes Dark in the First Glimpse of Her "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
by Kelsie Gibson
Taylor Swift Video Comparisons to "Formation"
Music
People Are Comparing Taylor Swift's Video to Beyoncé's "Formation" — and It's Pretty Vicious
by Brittney Stephens
Songs That Help Anxiety
Music
48 Songs to Help Soothe Your Anxiety
by Hilary White
Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Lyrics
Music
Holy Sh*t, Taylor Swift's New Lyrics Are So, So, So Loaded
by Genevieve Rota
Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Breaks Records
Music
Despite Mixed Reactions, Taylor Swift's New Single Is Already Setting Records
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds