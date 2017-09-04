04/9/17 04/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Reactions to Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Song Taylor Swift Just Dropped a New Song Out of Nowhere and Fans Lost Their Sh*t 4 September, 2017 by Terry Carter 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Gary Miller On Sunday, Sept. 3, Taylor Swift surprised fans once more by dropping a new song, "...Ready For It?", seemingly out of nowhere. Just last week the pop star had everyone talking with the release of her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do", and the music video that accompanied it at the 2017 Video Music Awards. As if that weren't enough, Taylor's new song features the songstress flexing her rapping chops over an instrumental which sounds inspired by Caribbean music. Read on to see what fans had to say about Taylor's surprise offering this go around. RelatedWhat We Already Know About Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album, Reputation IT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL FOR TAYLOR SWIFT TO RELEASE A SONG TEASER OUTTA FUCKING NO WHERE HOW DARE SHE I'M NOT READY FOR THIS MY HEART CANT DEAL— I love Taylor Nation (@shookswiftie) September 3, 2017 1 / 9 Taylor Swift is rapping now? pic.twitter.com/0cvJ6hhl8y— Brandon Shaw (@Shawzyy) September 3, 2017 2 / 9 No, Taylor Swift, I was NOT Ready For It. #ReadyForlt pic.twitter.com/uk6UOsyLam— christina❥ (@ChristinaM426) September 3, 2017 3 / 9 waking up to a surprise new taylor swift BOP and I'm here for this one 🙌 it's a good morning #ReadyForIt— aliyah. (@avmickey) September 3, 2017 4 / 9 OHMYGOD @taylorswift13 THIS GENRE IM NOT READY HOW DARE YOU— Dale 🐍 (@DaleSwifty) September 3, 2017 5 / 9 Taylor Swift trying to sneak a vague Caribbean accent into her pronunciation on this new song? pic.twitter.com/igGOQPoKON— Sam Diss (@SamDiss) September 3, 2017 6 / 9 Honestly, Taylor Swift releasing an edgy rap song about being in love is such a Taylor Swift thing to do.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 3, 2017 7 / 9 GUYS I'M JUST GOING TO SAY IT, READY FOR IT? IS A BOP AND IT'S BETTER THAN LWYMMD— 10 GRAMMYS ✨ (@Swiftness13) September 3, 2017 8 / 9 T-Swizzle making a comeback #ReadyForIt pic.twitter.com/xKeM2mmjs3— Aritro (@aritronaut) September 3, 2017 9 / 9 Join the conversation HumorHumourTwitterMusicTaylor Swift