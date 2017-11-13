 Skip Nav
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation

Taylor Swift finally released her sixth studio album, Reputation, on Friday, and the occasion was nothing short of monumental for fans. Seriously, "shook" doesn't even begin to describe the emotions that rained down on Twitter from people who listened to the album from start to finish, on repeat, maybe all night. Keep reading to see all the people whose lives have been changed forever.

