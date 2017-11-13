13/11/17 13/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Reputation Reactions to Taylor Swift Reputation Album 20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation 13 November, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter Taylor Swift finally released her sixth studio album, Reputation, on Friday, and the occasion was nothing short of monumental for fans. Seriously, "shook" doesn't even begin to describe the emotions that rained down on Twitter from people who listened to the album from start to finish, on repeat, maybe all night. Keep reading to see all the people whose lives have been changed forever. I Did Something Bad left me scalped and it was only track 3😧😧 #reputation pic.twitter.com/Yu0eQZha0j— Jamie🌙✨ (@iJamieM) November 10, 2017 1 / 20 i wanna be your endgame endgame #reputation pic.twitter.com/cDj9maHzdD— anna (@reinhartsimpact) November 10, 2017 2 / 20 Taylor to us in the reputation prologue: pic.twitter.com/1NyfIvVBNB— 𝖕𝖊𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@ooh_lwymmd) November 10, 2017 3 / 20 IF #REPUTATION WERE A MEME AND YA GIRL IS HERE FOR IT @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/qQ0oBqTFTq— AundreaLily23 (@AundreaLily23) November 10, 2017 4 / 20 Omg omg ima go hide and lock myself in my room fucking shit so far i love this album @taylorswift13 #reputation 😍 pic.twitter.com/BGiarupj1H— Rafael Hernandez (@ohsorafa) November 10, 2017 5 / 20 Mood: @taylorswift13 #Repuation #LWYMMD pic.twitter.com/OF8AR6hDjX— ISMAEL MORIN (@ismaelkingmg19) November 10, 2017 6 / 20 Lord, save me, my drug is Taylor SwiftI'll be usin' for the rest of my life#reputation pic.twitter.com/iQtFSCBg7y— My drug: TS (@AccioTolkien) November 10, 2017 7 / 20 #GetAwayCar Good byee world...Album of The Year pic.twitter.com/NakHpfwR6G— Reputation (@taylorswift_ro) November 10, 2017 8 / 20 Only bought this wig so you could take it off @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/2OjYWq63bD— M🔮 (@fearlessoutsold) November 10, 2017 9 / 20 Queen @taylorswift13 has finally given us the gift that is #Reputation. No one talk to me for a few days please & thanks. pic.twitter.com/SIZkgxuUfp— Jen Maldonado (@jennnnn92) November 10, 2017 10 / 20 #REPUTATION HAFICHDAKCBEH OMG— Sarah Bauer (@sarahrbauer) November 10, 2017 11 / 20 #REPUTATION: In.World: Out.🌍✌️ pic.twitter.com/BafASnfYRs— Farheen Sikandar (@farheensik) November 10, 2017 12 / 20 @taylorswift13 musical genius. #keepsblowingmymind #Reputation pic.twitter.com/4VhfWPSQCt— Janna Harris (@JannaHarris18) November 10, 2017 13 / 20 Me listening to #reputation pic.twitter.com/wGHynrDqNh— Katherine 🎄❤️ (@KathEnchanted) November 10, 2017 14 / 20 Me after listening to #reputation pic.twitter.com/kpxxEwwcqg— corin (@corinnoel_) November 10, 2017 15 / 20 PLEASE DO NOT TALK TO ME WHILE I AM LISTENING TO #REPUTATION.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 10, 2017 16 / 20 I KEEP LISTENING AND THINKING A SONG IS MY FAVORITE THEN I HEAR ANOTHER ONE AND ITS MY NEW FAVORITE #REPUTATION— alex!!! | TONIGHT (@holygrounds13) November 10, 2017 17 / 20 I DON'T REGRET IT ONE BIT CAUSE HE HAD IT COMING #Reputation pic.twitter.com/TcZB8HdoRW— steph 🇲🇽 (@taylorftzxyn) November 10, 2017 18 / 20 Me right now cause #reputation 😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/Lk11x2j8U7— 🌻 elizabeth ✨ (@ibellerose17) November 10, 2017 19 / 20 YALLLLLLL meeeee #reputation pic.twitter.com/oMJmVcfPlL— lilz (@lilikaelin) November 10, 2017 20 / 20 Join the conversation ReputationHumourSocial MediaTaylor Swift