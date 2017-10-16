16/10/17 16/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Reactions to Taylor Swift's Reputation Secret Sessions Taylor Swift Hosted a Surprise Listening Party For Fans — at Her House! 16 October, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Erika Goldring They say "don't meet your heroes," but there are 100 Taylor Swift fans in the UK who happily ignored that advice to join the singer for a secret listening party on Friday. According to delighted Swift fans on Twitter, the singer lurked on devoted British fans' social media accounts for over a year before inviting them to her London home to hear her upcoming album, Reputation, before it releases to the public in November. The 100 fans promised Swift that they'd keep details of what they heard hush-hush, but their reactions on Twitter speak volumes. Attendees of the secret session report that the album is emotional — many of them cried — and that Taylor is extremely proud of her work. We're sure that listening to the music while sitting on the performer's living room floor and eating her snacks probably didn't hurt the initial reviews, but it sounds like there's plenty to be optimistic about! Check out the reactions from the lucky fans, then read up on details about the album before you can hear it for yourself. Casually sat on Taylor Swift’sfloor and ate her food for like 5 hours #reputationsecretsessions— ellie MET TAYLOR (@1989Stylesx) October 13, 2017 1 / 14 How did I end up sitting on Taylor’s living room floor listening to her unreleased album with my best friends? #reputationsecretsessions— LetTheBlissBegin (@AlexWJ93) October 13, 2017 2 / 14 SERIOUSLY. REPUTATION SECRET SESSION. WHAT IS LIFE? BEST DAMN NIGHT OF MY LIFE. TAYLOR IS SO HAPPY. #reputationsecretsessions— LetTheBlissBegin (@AlexWJ93) October 13, 2017 3 / 14 If all this attention gets me anything, I just want it to be for you guys to know, Taylor is the happiest she has ever been.— LetTheBlissBegin (@AlexWJ93) October 13, 2017 4 / 14 *grabs my hand* "VANESSA!" "YOU KNOW MY NAME?" "OF COURSE I DO!" @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #REPUTATIONSECRETSESSIONS pic.twitter.com/pwcb26Uk9n— nezzie • reputation (@imcalledvanessa) October 13, 2017 5 / 14 I JUST MET TAYLOR SWIFT AND SPENT THE EVENING WITH HER. THE ALBUM IS INCREDIBLE! 😍👏🏼#reputationsecretsessions— Alina (@TrueSwiftie) October 13, 2017 6 / 14 Taylor said she hand picked all 100 of us herself, made a screenshot and sent it to taylornation 😍 #ReputationSecretSessions— Alina (@TrueSwiftie) October 13, 2017 7 / 14 I JUST MET @taylorswift13! 😱 SHE HUGGED ME, SHE THANKED ME, SHE TOLD ME SHE LOVED ME 😍 AND THE ALBUM IS 👌 #ReputationSecretSessions #London pic.twitter.com/M9pcrIrmyk— Aurélie (@IamAurelieL) October 13, 2017 8 / 14 There's this song that made everyone sobbing. LITERALLY EVERYONE WAS SOBBING— ROMANO MET TAYLOR (@TIMELESummer) October 13, 2017 9 / 14 So I just met Taylor and she’s been stalking me for over a year and I’m crying #reputationsecretsessions— #POPTARTSQUAD4LYFE (@poptartsswift) October 13, 2017 10 / 14 "DAD STOP GIVING GUITAR PICKS TO THE NEIGHBORS!" - Taylor to her Dad at the #ReputationSecretSessions.— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) October 13, 2017 11 / 14 TAYLOR HAS BEEN STALKING ME ON TWITTER FOR A YEAR! SHE KNEW I WENT TO NASHVILLE FOR 1989! I CANT COPE WITH LIFE #reputationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/dqoMu2Cxxt— TAYLOR KNOWS I EXIST (@Up_In_Lights13) October 13, 2017 12 / 14 TAYLOR SWIFT FUCKING INVITED ME TO HER HOUSE AND PLAYED HER ALBUM AND IM NOT OKAY— EMMA MET TAYLOR!!!! (@shookswiftie) October 13, 2017 13 / 14 Taylor : I love Game of Thrones Me : OKAY I'M STARTING WATCHING GAME OF THRONES NOW !#reputationsecretsessions— Alison met Taylor (@GxySwift) October 14, 2017 14 / 14 Join the conversation Music NewsCelebritiesMusicTaylor Swift