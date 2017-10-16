 Skip Nav
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
Easy Halloween Costumes
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
Celebrity Instagrams
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Reactions to Taylor Swift's Reputation Secret Sessions

Taylor Swift Hosted a Surprise Listening Party For Fans — at Her House!

View In Slideshow
Taylor Swift Hosted a Surprise Listening Party For Fans — at Her House!
Image Source: Getty / Erika Goldring

They say "don't meet your heroes," but there are 100 Taylor Swift fans in the UK who happily ignored that advice to join the singer for a secret listening party on Friday. According to delighted Swift fans on Twitter, the singer lurked on devoted British fans' social media accounts for over a year before inviting them to her London home to hear her upcoming album, Reputation, before it releases to the public in November.

The 100 fans promised Swift that they'd keep details of what they heard hush-hush, but their reactions on Twitter speak volumes. Attendees of the secret session report that the album is emotional — many of them cried — and that Taylor is extremely proud of her work. We're sure that listening to the music while sitting on the performer's living room floor and eating her snacks probably didn't hurt the initial reviews, but it sounds like there's plenty to be optimistic about!

Check out the reactions from the lucky fans, then read up on details about the album before you can hear it for yourself.

1 / 14
2 / 14
3 / 14
4 / 14
5 / 14
6 / 14
7 / 14
8 / 14
9 / 14
10 / 14
11 / 14
12 / 14
13 / 14
14 / 14
Join the conversation
Music NewsCelebritiesMusicTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Music
Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler Perform a Chilling and Beautiful Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims
by Caitlin Hacker
'90s Song Lyrics That Made No Sense
Music
9 Song Lyrics From the '90s That Made Absolutely ZERO Sense
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Songs to Listen to When You're Pregnant
Pregnancy
15 Songs to Listen to When You're Pregnant
by Alessia Santoro
Disney Playlist
Music
30 Disney Songs That Will Bring You Right Back to Your Childhood
by Andrea Reiher
Coldplay's Tom Petty Tribute at Their Concert Video
Music
Coldplay Pays Tribute to Tom Petty With an Amazing Cover of "Free Fallin'"
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds