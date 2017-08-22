22/8/17 22/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Reactions to Tormund and the Hound on Game of Thrones 2 of the Funniest Game of Thrones Characters Are Officially Best Friends 22 August, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven. Tormund Giantsbane and Sandor "the Hound" Clegane aren't exactly the Game of Thrones characters you'd expect to become fast friends, but their time beyond the Wall is enough to create a bond between the two lovable funnymen of the series — at least on one end. Tormund takes to the Hound quickly, warming to Clegane's snarky exterior and constant barrage of insults like only he could. "I want to make babies with her. Think of them: great big monsters," he gushes to an annoyed Hound about his adoration for Brienne, attempting to forge a friendship. Naturally, fans of the series took to the pairing quickly, instantly holding a torch for Tormund and the Hound as the official new BFFs of the Game of Thrones universe. Check out some of the most hilarious reactions to their friendship, then relive the entire emotional episode with us. #GameOfThrones #ThronesYallIf this whole episode could just be Tormund and The Hound throwing shade at each other, I wouldn't even be mad pic.twitter.com/3U81uwXq7D— Jakob Kolness (@JakobKolness) August 21, 2017 1 / 19 Tormund is gushing over Brienne & she probably has him blocked on every platform. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/kM7C9AyOC6— The Root (@TheRoot) August 21, 2017 2 / 19 I want an entire spinoff series that's just Tormund Giantsbane and The Hound living in an apartment together. #GameOfThrones #WinterIsHere— filmaroni (@filmaroni) August 21, 2017 3 / 19 I didnt know how much I wanted to go on a road trip with Tormund and The Hound until right now. #ThronesYall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1dIHw6o841— MelanieEnglishMedina (@BrooklynMelanie) August 21, 2017 4 / 19 a conversation between Tormund and the Hound is something I didn't realize I direly needed until now #GameOfThrones— Sarah 🙃 (@SS_Olicity) August 21, 2017 5 / 19 Tormund: "I have a blonde beauty waiting back at Winterfell. I'm gonna make babies with her." - #GameofThrones Everyone: pic.twitter.com/U1NHTjvlZz— Montoya 🦋 (@monrail) August 21, 2017 6 / 19 That conversation between Tormund and the Hound was my favorite I'm cracking up #GameofThrones— Sauvignon Blonde (@catherinehughs) August 21, 2017 7 / 19 I want someone to talk about me the way Tormund talks about Brienne of Tarth. #GameOfThones7 #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/DOQkaEfWzZ— Lina (@linaloveess) August 21, 2017 8 / 19 watching GoT again and I need a buddy episode with Tormund and The Hound. they're fucking hilarious together.— z (@obvszee) August 19, 2017 9 / 19 Get you a man who talks about you the way Tormund talks about Brienne. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall @RobertsEmma baby gurrl holla at me ❤️💕😍 pic.twitter.com/1RdRQxu2Mo— Umair Siddiqui (@OfficialUmairS) August 21, 2017 10 / 19 "Gingers are beautiful. They're kissed by fire." Yes, Tormund. You are gorgeous. #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall— Carmen San Diego (@cbarajas82) August 21, 2017 11 / 19 Bestie goals si Tormund and the Hound. HAHAHAHAA— Deyb (@oyDeyb) August 20, 2017 12 / 19 "Well, not with her, yet." Tormund's hope to be with Brienne is literally all that's giving me hope on this show. #GameofThrones— Faith D'Isa (@FaithNoMoar) August 21, 2017 13 / 19 Tormund: Bruh, I got a fine blond chick waiting back at Winterfell.Clegane: Wait...Brienne?! #DemThrones #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4Swgzgsja5— Petrill Parker (@BigJuiceMane) August 21, 2017 14 / 19 Oh noooo! Tormund and The Hound need to start a podcast. I'd pay the Patreon for it. Let's go. #DemThrones— Rod (@rodimusprime) August 21, 2017 15 / 19 Protect Tormund at all costs. He's got to marry Brienne! #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall #NoConfederate— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) August 21, 2017 16 / 19 When you thought Tormund was a goner but the Hound came through #ThronesYall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/YISWax15aw— SiliconValleySteph (@ItsStephAlof) August 21, 2017 17 / 19 The dialogues exchanged between the Hound and Tormund were one of the best scenes of today. #GameofThrones— Sarah (@SAQsays) August 16, 2017 18 / 19 "Gingers are beautiful. Kissed by fire. Just like you." Tormund to The Hound 😹— Jaws (@notalexi) August 16, 2017 19 / 19 Join the conversation TVGame Of ThronesTwitter