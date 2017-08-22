22/8/17 22/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Reactions to Viserion Dying on Game of Thrones Read This If You're Still Sobbing Over That Shocking Game of Thrones Death 22 August, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven. Raise your hand if you've been personally victimised by Game of Thrones. For one, we never expected to sob actual tears over a dragon. Neither, it seems, did the entire GOT fandom, because after Viserion meets his icy end in season seven, the entire internet about lost its mind. Between the overall grief of losing one of Daenerys's three children and the heartwrenching realisation that Viserion will have to fight his two brothers as an undead slave of the Night King, the entire ordeal was just too much. If you're still lost in your emotions over the saddest moment of the season — perhaps the entire series — then join with your fellow fans in mourning Viserion. But don't feel too depressed . . . at least we have the newfound friendship of Tormund and the Hound to look forward to, right? Dear boss, can't come in tmrw. A dragon died. Need time to grieve the loss. Sincerely, J #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CGGtMVdBw3— Jessica Napoli (@napoli_jessica) August 21, 2017 1 / 25 when you realize that dragon rhaegal will have to fight their brother #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0Zgt7WPaO8— james sherrill (@YoungN_Famous) August 21, 2017 2 / 25 Jon saved Drogon's life. And he was furious about Viserion. I LOVE THE PAPPA OF DRAGONS— k 🔥 (@jonftrhaegar) August 16, 2017 3 / 25 #GameOfThrones spent my Sunday night crying about a dragon..... Sounds about right pic.twitter.com/bc2cNEGEDc— Kevin E (@king_beifong) August 21, 2017 4 / 25 just an unfriendly reminder that viserion will never fly alongside drogon n rhaegal like this ever again pic.twitter.com/tCCs5z7rD0— sim (@jaimelcnnisters) August 16, 2017 5 / 25 look how sweet viserion just wanted to be petted by his mom ugh i love him pic.twitter.com/wA5fHwIKCg— osha (@oshawildling) August 19, 2017 6 / 25 Viserion died and now he's the ice dragon, and i'm just- Drogon and Rhaegal will fight their own brother #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/J4f7LWKuQ9— dracarys (@camilasxyouth) August 21, 2017 7 / 25 The dragons screaming at the moment that Viserion died. WHY GoT? WHY????? 😫😫😫 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/02RSKHDRKI— S I R E N (@DinahLance7) August 17, 2017 8 / 25 jon was so angry when the nights king killed viserion he was prepared to rip his head off bc he knows they're like children to dany— jolie | got spoilers (@lyannastarc) August 16, 2017 9 / 25 what is really sad is that Viserion is gonna have more screen time being dead than what he ever had being alive pic.twitter.com/I2aU53TxVd— Emily | GoT Spoilers (@JonerysGOT) August 18, 2017 10 / 25 if i see any viserion slander on my tl tonight saying that his death isnt sad im blocking mutuals— niya (@emliaclarks) August 20, 2017 11 / 25 anything but the dragon #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/okzpjd2IG1— Young Midoriya's fan (@jonghyuns_tears) August 21, 2017 12 / 25 Viserion-unappreciated underrated legend-spent most of his life locked up in chains-loved his brothers-died defending his mother pic.twitter.com/TTe8cWWxpr— kitkat | ep6spoilers (@kithoerington) August 16, 2017 13 / 25 RIP Viserion. Why is a CGI dragon one of the worst deaths I've witnessed on television? 😭 #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/nrwLXaAA4W— missshelbiann (@missshelbiann) August 21, 2017 14 / 25 Me @ viserion inside his new ice body pic.twitter.com/jmPD3Ge6pp— ㅤ (@rhysandfeyre) August 17, 2017 15 / 25 When the dragon died but also when the dragon was turned into an ice dragon #DemThrones #ThronesYall #GameofThrones7 😢😳😫 pic.twitter.com/fNAiYw75p1— Sarah Kuzyk (@s_kooz_8) August 21, 2017 16 / 25 I'm gonna be mourning the death of this dragon as if it was my own child don't talk to me for the next 1-3 months #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/6cQyhShODg— jade (@jade_michelle) August 21, 2017 17 / 25 Jon Snow it's ur fault the dragon died.— Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) August 21, 2017 18 / 25 rhaegal & viserion were so close bc drogon was mommys boy now rhaegal's gonna have to fight against viserion w drogon pic.twitter.com/193oVFyr93— zahra (@targsemilia) August 16, 2017 19 / 25 dany is wearing viserion's colours, cream/white and gold. pic.twitter.com/64YRSqOj5g— lauren (@sansastcrk) August 16, 2017 20 / 25 look how drogon & rhaegal are nurturing viserion bc he was the smallest, the baby & NOW DROGON AND RHAEGAL HAVE TO FIGHT AGAINST HIM pic.twitter.com/0Q5XSuy6Bk— moony (@idirewolf) August 17, 2017 21 / 25 I need a lot of alcohol to deal with my feelings right now. No mother should watch her child die #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/7r39omygnK— dragon's daughter (@yeahclarke) August 21, 2017 23 / 25 Kill people, push children out windows, but kill a dragon? We fightin on SIGHT. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/K8MLGhoIwH— K🤷🏾♀️ (@sickniaz) August 21, 2017 24 / 25 Those last few minutes! They got a damn ice dragon #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/KvuVynVn2c— Jay Counts (@wolfman__8) August 21, 2017 25 / 25