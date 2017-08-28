28/8/17 28/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Reactions to the Wall Falling on Game of Thrones What in the Lord of Light's Name Happened During the Last Minute of Game of Thrones?! 28 August, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven. Oh. My. Faceless. GOD. What in the world happened during the last minute of Game of Thrones? There is a dragon wight! The Wall crumbles! The White Walkers are officially invading the Seven Kingdoms! That was a lot of action for such a short period, but it did its job as the emotional seventh season finale clincher. Fans of the series went absolutely nuts as the Night King and the dragon formerly known as Viserion obliterated Eastwatch by the Sea, and you can't blame them; it's an emotional moment, especially considering we don't know whether Tormund and Beric Dondarrion escape safely. The response to this moment is nothing short of GOT fans' finest, so let their reactions comfort you as we head into the indeterminate amount of time before the show returns for its final season. watching that ice dragon tear down the wall that's been standing for thousands of years #gameofthrones #demthrones pic.twitter.com/kw97xl2yci— stark bitch 🐺 (@blackpowerpufff) August 28, 2017 1 / 16 Old Viserion can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, because he's dead! Also he's busy destroying The Wall. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yGpVR4ZDIT— Christine Jackson (@Cjax1694) August 28, 2017 2 / 16 So Bran's ravens arrive at the wall and then the white walkers immediately make wall fall. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/x5PfxYV8MX— Mikaela Skye (@MikaelaSkyeSays) August 28, 2017 3 / 16 White Walkers walking through the wall like #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/5cLhUYJMKI— Michael Ballard (@mballard_22) August 28, 2017 4 / 16 Me happy crying bc Dany and Jon finally get together then suddenly DISTRESS CRYING BC THE WHITEWALKERS PASSED THE WALL #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/iBozwJtvyY— Gracie Wiener (@GracieWiener) August 28, 2017 5 / 16 Me: I can't come to class tomorrow.Professor: Why? Are you okay?Me: The wall is DOWN. I am NOT okay.#GameOfThronesFinale #NoConfederate pic.twitter.com/PTPqtrN55I— Piaget (@Qwassie) August 28, 2017 6 / 16 Me as I watched the wall come down and the whitewalkers heading south. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/V9KPnyzvz0— James Watson (@67jdwatson) August 28, 2017 7 / 16 Me watching the army of the dead marching through the wall & knowing we have to potentially wait until 2019 to see season 8.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zDQCyTD2nx— Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) August 28, 2017 8 / 16 An undead dragon brought down the wall and all I could think was "But Tormund will make it, right?" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4hhacodPzU— Kimberly (@witandsin) August 28, 2017 9 / 16 when i saw the night king riding Viserion and destroying the wall and then realised i have to wait +1 year for the rest #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/TjPbUAChVU— lupé (@feroxardore) August 28, 2017 10 / 16 Night's Watch: nothing can tear down the wallNight King: hold my beer#GameOfThronesFinale— Carissa Reynolds (@suspiciousshark) August 28, 2017 11 / 16 When Viserion destroyed the wall in a matter of minutes #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/xUiUURB5Tr— Nicole Coconato (@Trendy241) August 28, 2017 12 / 16 The Night King & Viscerion breaking down the wall. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FVxIkM6XiA— ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 28, 2017 13 / 16 A little duct tape should be enough to fix the wall amirite? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/759EQDAJTw— Adriana (@drianavaleri0) August 28, 2017 14 / 16 Me after watching them demolish the wall and the dead march in w Tormund in the vicinity #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/fIxspTvliy— Shawn (@justbreatheluvv) August 28, 2017 15 / 16 Watching that dragon emit WHITE FIRE & destroy the WALL has me sitting for the last 5 minutes with my mouth open. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/vNU9dyI9RF— nikko viquiera (@niknokviquiera) August 28, 2017 16 / 16 Join the conversation TVGame Of ThronesTwitter