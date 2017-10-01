Even Taylor Swift Loves This Awesome "Ready For It?" Dance Video

"Ready For It" by Taylor Swift Robert Green Choreography
If you aren't already obsessed with Taylor Swift's latest single, then this awesome dance video will officially make you a fan. The ". . . Ready For It?" routine, which is choreographed by Robert Green, even got Taylor's stamp of approval! The singer tweeted a link to the video on Friday along with the heart-eyes emoji, which perfectly sums up our feelings too. Check out the must-see dance video, then find out the possible inspiration behind Taylor's song.