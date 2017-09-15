 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Finally Pose as a Couple on the Red Carpet
Adam Levine
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Celebrity Kids
Meadow Walker Shares a Photo of Her Dancing With Dad Paul in Honour of His Birthday
Nostalgia
There Was Really No More Beautiful Thing Than Jared Leto in the '90s

Red Sparrow Trailer and Australian Release Date

Jennifer Lawrence Is the World's Most Dangerous Spy in the Red Sparrow Trailer

After everything she went through for Mother!, we have a feeling there are few things Jennifer Lawrence can't handle. And the trailer for her new movie, Red Sparrow, is proof. Lawrence plays Dominika Egorova, a former ballerina who becomes a spy, manipulator, and master of seduction in order to protect her mother. When an American CIA agent (Joel Edgerton) comes crashing into her life, Dominika's world is turned upside down. Red Sparrow also stars Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons and hits cinemas on March 1, 2018.

Join the conversation
Red SparrowJennifer LawrenceMovie TrailersMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Dan Stevens
Dan Stevens and His Beautiful Eyes Are Starring in Your Early Christmas Gift
by Quinn Keaney
Fifty Shades Freed Trailer
Fifty Shades of Grey
Mrs. Grey Will See You Now (!!!) in the Fifty Shades Freed Teaser
by Maggie Pehanick
Call Me by Your Name Movie Details
Call Me By Your Name
The Steamy Details For Call Me by Your Name, the Next Great Gay Romance
by Ryan Roschke
Jennifer Lawrence Flower Updo
Hair
Jennifer Lawrence's Flower-Filled Updo Is Even Better From the Back
by Kristina Rodulfo
Jennifer Lawrence at the 2017 Venice Film Festival Pictures
Red Carpet
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance With Darren Aronofsky
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds