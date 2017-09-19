 Skip Nav
You'll Have a Hard Time Telling Reese and Daughter Ava Apart at This Emmys Party

You'll Have a Hard Time Telling Reese and Daughter Ava Apart at This Emmys Party
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz

Reese Witherspoon had a big reason to celebrate at the Emmys on Monday: her show, Big Little Lies, won eight trophies! Luckily, she had her 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, by her side. The two met up after the ceremony at HBO's annual after-party and linked up with Reese's co-star Laura Dern and her kids, son Ellery, 16, and daughter Jaya, 12. Aside from posing with her trophy, Reese opened up about her win, telling People it was "an out of body experience." "[It was] amazing, overwhelming," Reese said. "[I'm] so happy for my sisters in this process and this incredible family that we've built with HBO." Although a second season of Big Little Lies has yet to be officially confirmed, all signs are pointing to it being a go.

