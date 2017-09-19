19/9/17 19/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe at 2017 Emmys Afterparty You'll Have a Hard Time Telling Reese and Daughter Ava Apart at This Emmys Party 19 September, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Reese Witherspoon had a big reason to celebrate at the Emmys on Monday: her show, Big Little Lies, won eight trophies! Luckily, she had her 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, by her side. The two met up after the ceremony at HBO's annual after-party and linked up with Reese's co-star Laura Dern and her kids, son Ellery, 16, and daughter Jaya, 12. Aside from posing with her trophy, Reese opened up about her win, telling People it was "an out of body experience." "[It was] amazing, overwhelming," Reese said. "[I'm] so happy for my sisters in this process and this incredible family that we've built with HBO." Although a second season of Big Little Lies has yet to be officially confirmed, all signs are pointing to it being a go. RelatedDid Laura Dern Not Hug Reese Witherspoon After Winning the Emmy, or Is It a Big Little Lie? What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / FilmMagic 1 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 2 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 3 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 4 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 5 / 5 Join the conversation 2017 Emmys2017 Emmy AwardsCelebrity KidsAward SeasonCelebrity FamiliesEmmy AwardsAva PhillippeReese Witherspoon