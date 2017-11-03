 Skip Nav
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids

Reese Witherspoon and Ava at WSJ. Magazine Awards 2017

Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe

View In Slideshow
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe
Image Source: Getty

We always talk about how much Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, look alike, but their latest appearance really has us freaking out. On Wednesday, the actress was twinning with her 18-year-old as they attended the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards. Aside from wearing similar little black dresses and shoes on the red carpet, they even had the same pose as they flashed the cameras a smile. Not to mention their matching hairstyles. Seriously, if you take a quick glance, it's nearly impossible to tell them apart.

Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe
Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth
1 / 10
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe
Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth
2 / 10
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe
Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt
3 / 10
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
4 / 10
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
5 / 10
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
6 / 10
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
7 / 10
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
8 / 10
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
9 / 10
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
10 / 10
Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsAva PhillippeRed CarpetReese Witherspoon
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
by Monica Sisavat
Demi Lovato Purple Alice and Olivia Dress at InStyle Awards
Celebrity Style
Demi Lovato Looks Like She Was Dipped in a Pool of Lilac Water and Emerged a Goddess
by Celia Fernandez
Gigi and Yolanda Hadid Style
Celebrity Kids
14 Times Gigi and Yolanda Hadid Proved They're Complete Style Twins
by Sarah Wasilak
Young Melania Trump Style
Celebrity Style
Melania Trump’s Outfits From the 2000s Will Blow Your Mind and Stick With You For Days
by Sarah Wasilak
InStyle Awards Celebrity Red Carpet Dresses 2017
Celebrity Style
The InStyle Awards Have Started and Basically Every Major Celebrity Is There
by Kate McGregor
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds