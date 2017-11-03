03/11/17 03/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Reese Witherspoon and Ava at WSJ. Magazine Awards 2017 Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Are Pretty Much Identical From Head to Toe 3 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty We always talk about how much Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, look alike, but their latest appearance really has us freaking out. On Wednesday, the actress was twinning with her 18-year-old as they attended the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards. Aside from wearing similar little black dresses and shoes on the red carpet, they even had the same pose as they flashed the cameras a smile. Not to mention their matching hairstyles. Seriously, if you take a quick glance, it's nearly impossible to tell them apart. Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth 1 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth 2 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 3 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 4 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 5 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 6 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 7 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 8 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 9 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 10 / 10 Join the conversation Celebrity KidsAva PhillippeRed CarpetReese Witherspoon