22/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Big Little Lies Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies GIFs 12 Times Reese Witherspoon Is F*cking Hilarious in Big Little Lies 22 September, 2017 by Laura Marie Meyers Image Source: HBO Among the many reasons to love Big Little Lies is the complicated, hilarious, and gloriously petty Madeline Mackenzie. The memorable character is portrayed perfectly by Reese Witherspoon, who brings equal parts heart and sass to a role that sits with you even after you're done watching the award-winning HBO series. As we await more news about a possible second season, relive some of Madeline's most hilarious moments from season one. When She's Happily Resentful Image Source: HBO 1 / 12 When She Makes This Face Image Source: HBO 2 / 12 When She Drops Some Real Talk Image Source: HBO 3 / 12 When She Really Sets Herself Up For Failure Image Source: HBO 4 / 12 When She Gives Another Driver a Bit of Advice Image Source: HBO 5 / 12 When She Offers the Same Advice at a Restaurant Image Source: HBO 6 / 12 When She Flashes Some Side-Eye Like a Godd*mn Pro Image Source: HBO 7 / 12 When She Prepares For Petty Drama Image Source: HBO 8 / 12 When She Has Absolutely Zero Issues With Confidence Image Source: HBO 9 / 12 When She Doesn't Bother Sugarcoating It Image Source: HBO 10 / 12 When She Loses Her Cool Image Source: HBO 11 / 12 And When She Totally Nails the Slow-Blink Smirk Image Source: HBO 12 / 12 Big Little LiesTVReese Witherspoon