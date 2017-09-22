12 Times Reese Witherspoon Is F*cking Hilarious in Big Little Lies

 Skip Nav
And When She Totally Nails the Slow-Blink Smirk
Image Source: HBO

Among the many reasons to love Big Little Lies is the complicated, hilarious, and gloriously petty Madeline Mackenzie. The memorable character is portrayed perfectly by Reese Witherspoon, who brings equal parts heart and sass to a role that sits with you even after you're done watching the award-winning HBO series. As we await more news about a possible second season, relive some of Madeline's most hilarious moments from season one.

When She's Happily Resentful
Image Source: HBO
When She Makes This Face
Image Source: HBO
When She Drops Some Real Talk
Image Source: HBO
When She Really Sets Herself Up For Failure
Image Source: HBO
When She Gives Another Driver a Bit of Advice
Image Source: HBO
When She Offers the Same Advice at a Restaurant
Image Source: HBO
When She Flashes Some Side-Eye Like a Godd*mn Pro
Image Source: HBO
When She Prepares For Petty Drama
Image Source: HBO
When She Has Absolutely Zero Issues With Confidence
Image Source: HBO
When She Doesn't Bother Sugarcoating It
Image Source: HBO
When She Loses Her Cool
Image Source: HBO
And When She Totally Nails the Slow-Blink Smirk
Image Source: HBO
