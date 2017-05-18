 Skip Nav
Your Mind Will Definitely Go in the Gutter While Watching Reese Play "Speak Out" on Ellen
Reese Witherspoon Playing Speak Out on The Ellen Show 2017

Your Mind Will Definitely Go in the Gutter While Watching Reese Play "Speak Out" on Ellen

Reese Witherspoon will do just about anything for charity. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the Big Little Lies actress played a fun round of "Speak Out" to get the host to donate $10,000 to the Child Mind Institute, which raises awareness for children's mental health. The game had Reese wearing a hideous mouthguard and trying to talk while Ellen guessed what she was saying. Even though she had a little bit of trouble pronouncing phrases like "fuzzy ferrets are better than bald beagles," Reese handled the whole thing like a pro as she expertly used hand signals to help the host out. Get ready to do a spit take as you watch the hilarious video above.
Ellen DeGeneresLolThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowReese Witherspoon
