Taylor Swift Is Actually an Old Pro at Sneaking Hidden References Into Her Videos

Taylor Swift Is Actually an Old Pro at Sneaking Hidden References Into Her Videos
Taylor Swift dropped her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" during this year's VMAs, and our lives haven't been the same since. The video's hidden references not only include jabs at her famous feuds, but she also brought back multiple personas from her past. Seriously, we're still finding more and more. Of course, this isn't the first time one of her videos has had layers of meaning. See which celebrities she has made reference to in the past.

1 "Back to December" — Taylor Lautner
"Back to December" — Taylor Lautner
  • 0:17: The guy in the music video is seen wearing a grey shirt similar to one Taylor Lautner wore on a date with Taylor Swift.
  • 0:55: As Taylor sits on her bed, there is a clock on her bedside table, possibly referencing the lyrics that she goes back to December all the time.
  • 1:40: While Taylor sings about heartbreak in her house, the guy sits on the bleachers at a school, which could possibly symbolise their movie Valentine's Day, in which they played high school athletes.
  • 2:40: When Taylor heads downstairs, there is a bike shown in the hallway. In the Twilight saga, Taylor Lautner's character is notorious for riding his motorcycle around town.
  • 2:49: For a second, the camera focuses on an elephant statue on her bookshelf. The couple was frequently spotted dining at the Elephant Bar in California when they were dating.
  • 2:49: Also featured on the shelf is a book titled Mastering Spanish. In the movie Valentine's Day, their characters meet in Spanish class.
  • 3:13: There seems to be another Twilight reference when the video focuses on one single apple on the table like the cover of the first book.
2 "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" — Jake Gyllenhaal
"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" — Jake Gyllenhaal
  • 0:02: Let's start off with the obvious here. The music video is set in a bustling city, and the couple were frequently spotting taking strolls around NYC together.
  • 0:14: We can't help but notice that the whole room is covered in yarn. Is Taylor taking a jab at Jake's undying love for sweaters?
  • 1:20: Taylor is seen sporting a bracelet that looks a lot like the $100,000 one Jake reportedly gifted her for her birthday.
  • 1:40: This might be a stretch, but as Taylor breaks up with the guy over the phone, he is spotted in a bar. In her song "The Moment I Knew," which is reportedly also about Jake, Taylor sings about crying over a guy when he didn't show up to her 21st birthday party.
  • 1:47: In one scene, Taylor is seen having a fight with the guy in a car. In "All Too Well," which is another one rumoured to be about Jake, the lyrics talk about taking long drives around town together.
  • 2:13: As the two walk together, the guy gives Taylor his scarf, which she makes reference to in her song "All Too Well."
  • 3:01: When Taylor opens the door, the guy is wearing a blue vest very similar to the jacket Jake wore on one of their dates.
3 "Bad Blood" — Katy Perry
"Bad Blood" — Katy Perry
4 "Out of the Woods" — Harry Styles
"Out of the Woods" — Harry Styles
  • 0:05: Taylor sports a blue dress for the entirety of the video, which could be a reference to when the pair travelled to the British Virgin Islands and she was spotted leaving the island alone after their breakup. We'll give you one guess at what colour her dress was.
  • 1:46: In the video, she is seen ripping off her necklace and throwing it into the wind. The pair sported matching airplane necklaces when they were dating.
  • 3:58: The music video for "I Knew You Were Trouble," which is also rumoured to be about Harry, opens with a monologue that states, "I think that the worst part of it all wasn't losing him, it was losing me." On the flip side, "Out of the Woods" ends with the words, "She lost him, but she found herself and somehow that was everything."
5 "Look What You Made Me Do" — Everyone
"Look What You Made Me Do" — Everyone
  • 0:30: The pseudonym Taylor used when she co-wrote "This Is What You Came For" with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris is written on one of the headstones in the graveyard.
  • 0:35: In Taylor's bathtub of diamonds, there is a single dollar bill, which possibly symbolises her recent groping court case, in which she counter-sued DJ David Mueller for $1. Her bathtub of jewellery might also be a reference to a statement she made back in 2016 during her "Blank Space" performance at the Grammy Museum about how the media probably thinks she goes home to her mansion and cries in her marble bathtub, surrounded by pearls.
  • 0:55: The chair Taylor is sitting on is engraved with the Latin phrase "Et tu, Brute?" which means "Even you, Brutus?" from the play Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare. Caesar says these words after realising his friend Brutus played a role in his death, and it is often used when referring to a friend stabbing you in the back. Sounds like Taylor is calling out a frenemy (or many, for that matter).
  • 1:19: While Katy Perry often refers to herself as a tiger, we can't help but notice the little "roar" the furry creature makes in the car. It's also worth noting Taylor's interesting prop choice of holding a single Grammy award. While Taylor has 10 Grammys, Katy (who has been nominated seven times) has zero.
  • 1:35: Taylor stages a robbery from a company called Stream Co. This seems to be a jab at her battle with Spotify over streaming her music for free.
  • 1:51: Taylor pokes fun at her infamous "squad" and the criticism that all her friends look the same (tall, blond models, etc.) by rounding up an army of robots that she created.
  • 2:17: As Taylor takes a power stance, her male backup dancers take off their jackets to reveal cropped tops with the words "I [heart] T.S." on them . . . just like Tom Hiddleston's tank top from their Fourth of July festivities last year. The number of backup dancers also seems to symbolize the number of guys Taylor has publicly dated: Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Harry Styles, Conor Kennedy, Jake Gyllenhaal, and John Mayer.
  • 2:37: Taylor's "You Belong With Me" self sports her Junior Jewels t-shirt, but if you look closer, it actually has some of her famous friends' names — including Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Este Haim, Lily Aldridge, Abigail Anderson, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds — written all over it.
  • 3:50: The New Taylor looks over at Zombie Taylor, questioning, "What's with that b*tch?" before she immediately retorts, "Don't call me that." This seems to be a reference to Taylor's drawn-out statement about Kim Kardashian's Snapchat videos in which she says she didn't give Kanye West permission to call her "that b*tch" in his song "Famous."
  • 3:58: After Fearless Taylor starts sobbing over a remark made by Red Taylor, Biker Taylor rolls her eyes, looks at her nails, and says, "There she goes playing the victim . . . again," seemingly responding to the criticism that Taylor has built her whole career on playing the victim.
  • 4:03: As Fearless Taylor cries, a Kardashian-esque Taylor records the whole thing on her phone, claiming she's "collecting receipts" and that she will "edit this later." Not only could this be a reference to that infamous Kanye West phone call that we all heard about, but it could also be calling out Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" lyrics about how "karma keeps receipts."
  • 4:06: Pretty perfect that 2009 VMAs Taylor would have the last word, seeing that she didn't get the last word when Kanye West stole her mic on stage. Just like her response to Kim Kardashian's Snapchat videos, she says that she would "very much like to be excluded from this narrative."
