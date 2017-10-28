 Skip Nav
We've Decoded the Hidden References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Video So You Don't Have To

We've Decoded the Hidden References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Video So You Don't Have To

Taylor Swift really loves to keep us guessing. On Thursday, the singer dropped the music video for her song "Ready For It?," and just like her crazy "Look What You Made Me Do" video, it is crawling with hidden references. From her relationship with her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, to her complicated relationship with the media, it goes without saying that this futuristic video — which features a robot Swift — is one tangled and intricate web. While some of the references are quite literally spelled out on the wall, others are a little more understated. If you missed some of them the first time, fear not; we've decoded all of them so you don't have to.

In the beginning of the video, the number 89 and 91 are spray-painted on the wall. While the 89 probably references the year Swift was born (and her last album 1989), 91 could reference the year Alwyn, her boyfriend, was born.

Swift makes sure to include her lucky number 13 in the video.

As some eagle-eyed fans pointed out, the Chinese characters written in yellow translate to "Year of the Snake," which is Swift's birth year.

As Swift walks down the hall, there are all kinds of quotes written on the wall, including this one that says, "I Love You in Secret." Is the singer hinting at possible song lyrics from her upcoming album?

In a quick shot of the cyborgs, "Joseph" is written in Chinese characters. While this could reference the music video's director, Joseph Kahn, it's more than likely a reference to Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The code Swift types in just so happens to be the date her boyfriend Alwyn was born: Feb. 21.

Just like in the video for "Look What You Made Me Do," Swift has eight members in her posse, which could symbolise her eight famous exes: Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Harry Styles, Conor Kennedy, Jake Gyllenhaal, and John Mayer.

OK, so this might be a bit of a stretch, but we couldn't help but notice how the Swift trapped in the box is actually an alien aka an extraterrestrial figure. Remember when Swift's ex friends Katy Perry and Kanye West collaborated on a little song called "E.T."? You do the math.

As the boxed Swift stares into the camera, you can catch a tiny snake slithering up her face. After the reptile emoji was posted on her account following her feud with Kim Kardashian, Swift has been reclaiming the title of being a snake for her upcoming album, Reputation.

We couldn't help but notice that the part where boxed Swift puts on body armor looks very similar to one of the opening scenes from her music video for "Bad Blood."

The white horse Swift sits on could symbolise her hit Fearless track "White Horse" and the horse she stands on during "Blank Space."

The pose Swift takes when she falls to the ground looks a lot like a scene from her "Out of the Woods" music video.

The lightning bolt might be more than just a cool special effect. In fact, it looks a lot like the cover art for "This Is What You Came For," the song she co-wrote with her ex, Calvin Harris.

It is largely speculated that the music video symbolises Swift's inner battle with her true self and the one the media has created. While the hooded Swift has the same makeup and straightened hair as 1989 Swift, the other showcases Swift's new relaxed and natural look from her Reputation era. In the end of the video, the latter eventually "breaks free" from the box she's been placed in.

While this could allude to the Salem witch trials where people were wrongfully accused and executed for being something that they're not, it also resembles director Joseph Kahn's recent tweets about women being treated unfairly in the media. "Society is tougher on girls through critical generalisations, mostly through the cultural dismissal of female intelligence as manipulation," he wrote. "I think females have empathy superpower that men often lack. So when you combine natural empathy with intelligence, it scares a lot of men. Remember, they burned witches."

