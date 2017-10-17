 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!
Celebrity Weddings
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Are Reportedly Married!
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!

Will Rey and Kylo Ren Team Up in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

What an Alliance Between Rey and Kylo Ren Would Mean For Star Wars

There's a curious moment at the end of the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The final shots of the trailer make it seem like mortal enemies Rey (Daisy Ridley) and a scarred-up Kylo Ren
(Adam Driver) are having a conversation. "I need someone to show me my place in all this," Rey says, before it cuts to Kylo reaching out a gloved hand in her direction.

Although we firmly believe the moment is merely edited to look like Rey is directing those comments at Kylo — the gold-hued lighting in both scenes is similar, but behind Rey is a dark, plain background, while fire and ash are falling all around Kylo — it begs the question: what would an alliance between Rey and Kylo Ren mean for the Star Wars universe moving forward?

Of all the potential clues about the second film in the new trilogy, this one is the most exciting. Director Rian Johnson has been candid about how the name of the film, The Last Jedi, is a reference to Luke Skywalker. What no one has clarified, though, is if that simply means "the last Jedi of his kind." As posited by Nerdist, an alliance between Kylo and Rey has the potential to birth an entire new generation of Jedi who don't operate with the same perception of the Force that Luke does: Gray Jedi.

The concept of Gray Jedi actually already exists in the extended universe. Those who walked the line between the light and dark side of the Force, but did not succumb to the dark side, were seen as Gray (it also refers to those who wanted to live apart from the Jedi High Council). Both Rey and Kylo Ren seem to embody this seesaw between both the light and dark sides, Kylo being on the dark and Rey in the light. Whether they're related or not, there's clearly a bond between them that will come into play in The Last Jedi. We just don't know how.

Related
The Internet Is Obsessed With the Adorable New Creature in The Last Jedi Trailer

Sure, Kylo could tell Supreme Leader Snoke to kick rocks and join Rey and his mother in the resistance, or Rey could abandon everything she's learned for a life fighting for the First Order. But a blend between the two seems far more likely. With Luke's Jedi school decimated (thanks, Kylo) and his death seeming more inevitable than ever, someone else will have to take over and form a new order of Jedi. Rey and Kylo could be those figures, banding together and calling upon both the light and the dark side of the Force, bringing balance to the universe.

Luckily the franchise has plenty of time to figure it out.

Image Source: Disney
Join the conversation
TheoriesStar Wars The Last JediStar WarsMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Star Wars The Last Jedi
Get a Final Glimpse of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in New Footage From The Last Jedi
by Quinn Keaney
Black Panther Trailer
Black Panther
Buckle Up, Because the New Black Panther Trailer Is One Epic Ride
by Quinn Keaney
Ursula Sea Witch Costume DIY
DIY Halloween Costumes
Killer Costume Idea: Ursula the Sea Witch
by Tara Block
Harry Potter Studio Tour Halloween Photos
Halloween Entertainment
The Harry Potter Studio Tour Decorated For Halloween Is — What Else? — Pure Magic
by Quinn Keaney
Who Plays Luv in Blade Runner 2049?
Sylvia Hoeks
This Is the Actress Behind Blade Runner's Terrifyingly Calm Villain, Luv
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds