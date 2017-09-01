 Skip Nav
The Royals
Elton John Singing "Candle in the Wind" at Diana's Funeral Will Always Break Our Hearts
Wedding
Ronda Rousey Looked Like a Total Knockout on Her Wedding Day
Celebrity Kids
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden Welcome Their Second Child!
The Royals
The Moving Way London Is Honouring Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

Rhaegar and Viserys Similarities on Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones: Rhaegar and Viserys Targaryen Are Practically Twins

Game of Thrones fans were rewarded with a major payoff in the season seven finale when Samwell Tarly and Bran Stark get together, pool their respective knowledge, and discover that Jon Snow is the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. It is revealed via a flashback to their wedding, now that Bran Stark can conveniently have flashbacks about all people and all places now that he's the omniscient Three Eyed-Raven.

In the flashback, you may have felt a sense of deja vu looking at Rhaegar, with his wavy, flowing blond tresses. That's because he's the spitting image of his brother, Viserys, who was a character on Game of Thrones in season one — which was actually by design on the part of the creators.

"It was a little bit of a double take for everybody. (Laughs.) But they're meant to look similar!," director Jeremy Podeswa told The Hollywood Reporter of the resemblance. What's interesting is that Podeswa goes on to say that it was important to the show to set the right tone with the wedding scene.

"[Rhaegar and Lyanna] had a proper marriage that was based on love. For me, it was important to present that scene in a kind of idyllic way, which was really unexpected," says Podeswa.

Unexpected, indeed. It's hard to reconcile the beautiful (albeit brief) scene of love and harmony with someone who looks so much like the awful, spoiled, abusive Viserys from season one. But perhaps Viserys would have been a very different person if he was not raised in exile across the Narrow Sea with the rest of his family dead save for his younger sister, Daenerys.

Either way, the casting and makeup/hair departments really earned their money with Wilf Scolding (Rhaegar), who does bear an uncanny resemblance to Harry Lloyd, who played Viserys. It isn't just the platinum blonde wig done in the same hairstyle; it's the nose, mouth, and bone structure too. They could definitely pass for brothers. And actually, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) looks like she could be a member of the family too, for that matter.

Related
How Rhaegar Targaryen's Death Basically Caused Everything on Game of Thrones
Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR VoicesTVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Parenting Tips and Advice
4 Signs You're Burnt Out as a Mum
by Laura Lifshitz
Whole30 Tips
Whole30
I Survived Whole30, and This Is Exactly How I Did It
by Emily Cappiello
Bran and the Night King Dress Alike on Game of Thrones
TV
This Seemingly Small Detail Could Be the Key to the Night King's True Identity
by Quinn Keaney
Where Did Euron Really Go on Game of Thrones?
TV
Game of Thrones: This Is Where Euron REALLY Went After "Dumping" Cersei
by Quinn Keaney
Most Common Exercises
Bodyweight Exercises
The 7 Exercises Everyone Should Know
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds