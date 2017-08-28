 Skip Nav
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date
MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to the VMAs After Trump Signs Off on Military Ban
Look Back at Katy Perry's Most Exciting VMAs Moments

Right Said Fred Writing Credit on Taylor Swift's Song

People Can't Stop Comparing Taylor Swift's New Single to This Iconic '90s Song

Have you listened to Taylor Swift's first song off of her new album, Reputation? Yes? No? Either way, listen to "Look What You Made Me Do" above (even if it's for the 100th time, Swifties).

Alright, you done? Cool. Now, when you listened, what did you hear, other than thinly veiled references to Swift's long-time enemy Kanye West and what might be the beat from this scene in Mean Girls, of course? If any part of your brain connected the single to the classic 1992 song "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred, then you're certainly not alone. As soon as "Look What You Made Me Do" dropped on Thursday night, people couldn't help but share their thoughts about the similarities between both songs on Twitter.







It turns out there's a very good reason everyone is getting such strong Right Said Fred vibes from Swift's single. Shortly after she released the song, the British Band sent her some kind words on Twitter, and confirmed to the BBC that "they were approached by Taylor's team in advance of the release." Alongside Swift and producer Jack Antonoff, the track's credits actually list the three members of Right Said Fred — Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass, and Rob Manzoli — as songwriters.

"I'm Too Sexy" isn't the only song sampled, though. If you dig the electronic undercurrents in Swift's Reputation debut, you can thank electropop musician Peaches. Her 2003 song "Operate" is also interpolated, giving "Look What You Made Me Do" its throbbing, digital beat.

