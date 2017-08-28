People Can't Stop Comparing Taylor Swift's New Single to This Iconic '90s Song

Have you listened to Taylor Swift's first song off of her new album, Reputation? Yes? No? Either way, listen to "Look What You Made Me Do" above (even if it's for the 100th time, Swifties).

Alright, you done? Cool. Now, when you listened, what did you hear, other than thinly veiled references to Swift's long-time enemy Kanye West and what might be the beat from this scene in Mean Girls, of course? If any part of your brain connected the single to the classic 1992 song "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred, then you're certainly not alone. As soon as "Look What You Made Me Do" dropped on Thursday night, people couldn't help but share their thoughts about the similarities between both songs on Twitter.

ready to break my legendary silence: new t swift sounds like lorde covering fergie covering "i'm too sexy for my shirt" — claire carusillo (@clocarus) August 25, 2017





The chorus on look what you made me do reminds me of I'm too sexy — Celtics Insider (@trillballins) August 25, 2017





It's "I'm Too Sexy" but without all the cheer. — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) August 25, 2017





Taylor Swift's catty clapback single is somewhat undermined by sounding EXACTLY like "Too Sexy for My Shirt" — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) August 25, 2017





taylor's new song includes all the iconic images we know her for:

- right said fred's "i'm too sexy"

- santa's list

- answering machines — aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) August 25, 2017





This is not the Taylor song I hoped to wake up to.



Victim stance ☑️

Emotional resonance ✖️

Can I dance to it? ✖️

Right Said Fred ☑️ — Juno Dawson (@junodawson) August 25, 2017





baby, taylor swift is not back. That chorus sounded like, "i'm too sexy for my shirt," by Right Said Fred and they did it better. — trashcan carla (@gdi_jess) August 25, 2017

It turns out there's a very good reason everyone is getting such strong Right Said Fred vibes from Swift's single. Shortly after she released the song, the British Band sent her some kind words on Twitter, and confirmed to the BBC that "they were approached by Taylor's team in advance of the release." Alongside Swift and producer Jack Antonoff, the track's credits actually list the three members of Right Said Fred — Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass, and Rob Manzoli — as songwriters.

"I'm Too Sexy" isn't the only song sampled, though. If you dig the electronic undercurrents in Swift's Reputation debut, you can thank electropop musician Peaches. Her 2003 song "Operate" is also interpolated, giving "Look What You Made Me Do" its throbbing, digital beat.