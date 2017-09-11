Rihanna Lets Her Boobs Fly Free After Vowing to Embrace Them "Before They Go South"

Because Rihanna is the bad and perfect bitch that she is, she doesn't wait until she gets home from a long day at work to fling her bra off and let her boobs hang free — she does it whenever the hell she wants. The "Wild Thoughts" singer stepped out in New York City on Thursday night to celebrate the launch of her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and proved once again why she's so damn relatable despite her massive star power. Dressed in a stunning yellow skirt and matching shirt, Rihanna ditched her bra and let her girls breathe and bounce while posing for photos.

Since this is definitely not the first time we've become acquainted with the singer's nipples, she opened up about her love of letting it all hang out in Elle's October issue. After Laverne Cox asked her about her infamous Swarovski crystal dress at the CFDA Awards in 2014 that was extremely sheer, Rihanna responded, "I took advantage of my titties before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it." Iconic.