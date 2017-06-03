 Skip Nav
Rihanna and Kevin Durant at NBA Finals 2017

Rihanna, LeBron James Superfan, Can't Resist Trolling Kevin Durant at the NBA Finals

Image Source: Getty / Thearon W. Henderson

Are Rihanna and Kevin Durant currently engaged in a bitter feud? Probably not, honestly, but whatever was going down between them at the NBA Finals game on Friday was extremely entertaining. The singer and Bates Motel actress attended Game 1 in the finals series at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, where the LeBron James superfan cheered on the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors. She supported #23 at the start of the game by dabbing courtside and even told off a Warriors fan complaining about her blocking their view. It was great:

Unfortunately for both Ri and LeBron, it soon became pretty clear that Kevin Durant was leading the Warriors to a big win. Naturally Rihanna wasn't pleased, so she and personal assistant Jenn Rosales engaged in some light heckling as he shot a free throw:

As a potential response to her yelling, Kevin appeared to stare her down after he hit a three later on in the game, which you can see below (at the :36 minute-mark):

The Warriors won 113-91, and at the post-game press conference a reporter asked if the staredown was on purpose, since "social media was buzzing" about it. "I don't even remember that," Kevin responded, while teammate Steph Curry joked, "Don't get in that trap." For her part, Rihanna was filmed walking out of the arena after the game seeming decidedly unbothered, saying that the loss "doesn't matter, b*tch. The king is still the king." Here's hoping Rihanna shows up for Game 2.

Celebrity FriendshipsHumourKevin DurantCelebrity FeudsRihanna
