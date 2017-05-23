 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Will Actually Co-Star in a Buddy Movie Together, God Is Real
The Royals
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Netflix Movie Details

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Will Actually Co-Star in a Buddy Movie Together, God Is Real

If you need a quick break from 2017 beating the sh*t out of you with bad news, then you'll be happy to know that the amazing buddy movie costarring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o that Twitter dreamed up in April is becoming a reality. According to Entertainment Weekly, a recent "dramatic negotiation session" at the Cannes Film Festival ended in Netflix nabbing the rights to the film project with the two stars attached. Selma's Ava DuVernay will reportedly direct and Insecure's Issa Rae is in talks to write the screenplay.

*pauses to find a paper bag to hyperventilate into*

Apparently Netflix had to toss out a "very aggressive bid" to beat out the rest of the suitors, which makes a lot of sense, honestly. Can you imagine a more iconic pairing than Rihanna and Lupita? (If your answer was anything other than a resounding "HELL NO," then kindly exit out of this article.) The idea began when Twitter user 1800SADGAL reacted to the photo above by quipping, "Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans." It was a plan Twitter was more than happy to get behind, and they brought it to the attention of Nyong'o, who later tweeted:

Naturally Rih-Rih agreed . . .

Which resulted in fans roping DuVernay in . . .

And finally, the icing on the cake: getting Rae to write . . .

Although there's no word on whether or not the story will actually be about the duo pulling off Joanne the Scammer-level heists, EW's sources say Rae is already hard at work on the script and that production will likely start in 2018. God bless us, every one.

Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
Join the conversation
Ava DuVernayEntertainment NewsLupita Nyong'oMoviesRihanna
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Oscars
Donald Trump Might Need Some Ice For These Glorious Oscars Burns
by Victoria Messina
Rihanna Fenty x Puma Creeper Bow Sandal
fenty x puma
Rihanna Is Back With the Fenty x Puma Shoe of the Summer and Bows Are Here to Stay
by Perri Konecky
Lupita Nyong'o's Vogue Cover October 2016
Lupita Nyong'o
You Won't Want to Take Your Eyes Off Lupita Nyong'o's Vogue Cover
by Marina Liao
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
See Every Stunning Picture From Pippa Middleton's Perfect Wedding
by Genevieve Rota
What Does Rihanna Eat?
Food News
Here's What Rihanna Eats, According to Her Personal Chef
by Anna Monette Roberts
Beauty News
Rihanna Just Gave Us a Sneak Peek at Fenty Beauty Highlighter — and We Need It Now
by Emily Orofino
Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna Tweets April 2017
Celebrity Twitter
Twitter Is Loving This Imaginary Scam Involving Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna
by Quinn Keaney
Rihanna Met Gala Dress 2017
Celebrity Style
Rihanna at the Met Gala: Everyone Else Can Just Go Home, Basically
by Terry Carter
Game of Thrones Spinoff Details
Entertainment News
HBO Is Developing FOUR Game of Thrones Spinoff Series
by Maggie Pehanick
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Starring in A Quiet Place
Entertainment News
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Will Costar in a Movie Because Dreams Do Come True
by Quinn Keaney
Lupita Nyong'o Queen of Katwe Interview November 2016
Celebrity Interviews
Lupita Nyong'o on the Movie That Gave Her a New Lease on Life
by Genevieve Rota
Ross Butler Leaves Riverdale
Ross Butler
Ross Butler Is Leaving Riverdale — Does This Mean 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Is Coming?
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds