 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together

Rihanna and N.E.R.D "Lemon" Music Video

Delete Your Other Playlists, Because You'll Have Rihanna and N.E.R.D's New Song on Repeat

After a seven-year hiatus, N.E.R.D just released "Lemon," a fizzy banger featuring Rihanna. The group — consisting of Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shae Haley — has been effectively dormant since their fourth album, Nothing, in 2010. On Nov. 1, the trio premiered "Lemon" on Apple's Beats 1. Shortly thereafter, an energetic video was released, and we can't get enough of it. At the start of the video, Rihanna is shown calmly shaving a girl's head in a hotel room (as one does) before she breaks out some wild dance moves. See it all play out by watching the already iconic video, above.
Join the conversation
Pharrell WilliamsMusic VideosRihannaMusic
Music
Hope You're Ready to Figure Out What Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Music Video Means
by Kelsie Gibson
References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Music Video
Music
We've Decoded the Hidden References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Video So You Don't Have To
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" About?
Music
The 1 Lyric That Suggests Taylor Swift's New Song Is About Joe Alwyn
by Kelsie Gibson
'90s Boy Bands Other Than NSYNC and Backstreet Boys
Music
Try to Read This List of '90s Boy Bands Without Saying "I Totally Forgot About Them"
by Quinn Keaney
Taylor Swift "Gorgeous" Lyrics
Music
The 5 Most Telling References in Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous," From Calvin Harris to Her Cats
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds