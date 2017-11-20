The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet

You know what? If we lived in a town as filled with drama and murder as the kids of Riverdale, we'd ditch it all to rock a red carpet too. Several of the show's young stars — KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes — donned their chicest outfits to attend the American Music Awards, where KJ was tapped to present.

Between Lili's high leg-slit and KJ's dapper blazer, the overall effect was more badass than a bunch of Southside Serpents. Check out each of their outfits, then peep the sexiest red carpet looks of the night!