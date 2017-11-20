20/11/17 20/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Riverdale Cast at American Music Awards 2017 The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet 20 November, 2017 by Brinton Parker 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty You know what? If we lived in a town as filled with drama and murder as the kids of Riverdale, we'd ditch it all to rock a red carpet too. Several of the show's young stars — KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes — donned their chicest outfits to attend the American Music Awards, where KJ was tapped to present. Between Lili's high leg-slit and KJ's dapper blazer, the overall effect was more badass than a bunch of Southside Serpents. Check out each of their outfits, then peep the sexiest red carpet looks of the night! Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 1 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 2 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 3 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 4 / 15 KJ Apa (Archie Andrews) Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 5 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 6 / 15 Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 7 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre/AMA2017 8 / 15 Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 9 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 10 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 11 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 12 / 15 Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 13 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre/AMA2017 14 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 15 / 15 Join the conversation Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. KJ ApaMadelaine PetschCamila MendesLili ReinhartK.J. ApaRiverdaleTVAMAsAmerican Music AwardsRed Carpet