Where to Follow Your Favorite Riverdale Stars on Social Media

Season two of Riverdale returns in all its foggy glory on Oct. 11, and since we were left with such a big cliffhanger in the season one finale, we really can't wait for our new TV obsession to return. Because we are here to serve you, fellow Riverdale fans, we know that following the show's stars on social media is extremely fun, so we put together a list of their accounts all in one place. From Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa's bromance to Cole's actual real-life romance with Lili Reinhart to the whole gang being like one big family in between takes, you won't want to miss one moment once the new season starts. Oh, and who could forget other very important things to keep up with on a daily basis like KJ's abs and the incredibly sexy new Reggie, Charles Melton? Grab a Pop's milkshake and click "follow" ahead.

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom)
Instagram: @madelame Twitter: @madelainepetsch Snapchat: @madelaame

Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones)
Instagram: @colesprouse Twitter: @colesprouse Snapchat: @olekingcole

Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper)
Instagram: @lilireinhart Twitter: @lilireinhart Snapchat: @lilireinhart

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)
Instagram: @camimendes Twitter: @camilamendes

Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle)
Instagram: @_melton_ Twitter: @_melton_

Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge)
Instagram: @marisolnichols Twitter: @marisolnichols

Ashleigh Murray (Josie McCoy)
Instagram: @iamamurray Twitter: @iamamurray Snapchat: @curleighq

Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge)
Instagram: @instasuelos Twitter: @MarkConsuelos Snapchat: @suelossnap

Molly Ringwald (Mary Andrews)
Instagram: @mollyringwald Twitter: @mollyringwald

Casey Cott (Kevin Keller)
Instagram: @caseycott Twitter: @caseycott

Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper)
Instagram: @madchenamick Twitter: @madchenamick

Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones)
Instagram: @skeetme1

Lochlyn Munro (Hal Cooper)
Instagram: @lochlynmunro Twitter: @LochlynMunro

Trevor Stines (Jason Blossom)
Instagram: @trevor_stines Twitter: @trevor_stines Snapchat: @trevstines

Tiera Skovbye (Polly Cooper)
Instagram: @tskovbye1 Twitter: @SkovbyeTiera

KJ Apa (Archie Andrews)
Instagram: @kjapa Twitter: @kj_apa Snapchat: @kjapadwsole