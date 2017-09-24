Where to Follow Your Favorite Riverdale Stars on Social Media

 Skip Nav
View In Slideshow

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Season two of Riverdale returns in all its foggy glory on Oct. 11, and since we were left with such a big cliffhanger in the season one finale, we really can't wait for our new TV obsession to return. Because we are here to serve you, fellow Riverdale fans, we know that following the show's stars on social media is extremely fun, so we put together a list of their accounts all in one place. From Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa's bromance to Cole's actual real-life romance with Lili Reinhart to the whole gang being like one big family in between takes, you won't want to miss one moment once the new season starts. Oh, and who could forget other very important things to keep up with on a daily basis like KJ's abs and the incredibly sexy new Reggie, Charles Melton? Grab a Pop's milkshake and click "follow" ahead.

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom)

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

1 / 16
Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones)

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on

2 / 16
Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper)

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

3 / 16
Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

4 / 16
Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle)

A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on

5 / 16
Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge)

A post shared by Marisol Nichols (@marisolnichols) on

6 / 16
Ashleigh Murray (Josie McCoy)

A post shared by Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) on

7 / 16
Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge)

A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on

8 / 16
Molly Ringwald (Mary Andrews)

A post shared by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on

9 / 16
Casey Cott (Kevin Keller)

A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott) on

10 / 16
Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper)

A post shared by Madchen Amick (@madchenamick) on

11 / 16
Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones)

A post shared by Skeet Ulrich (@skeetme1) on

12 / 16
Lochlyn Munro (Hal Cooper)

A post shared by Lochlyn Munro (@lochlynmunro) on

13 / 16
Trevor Stines (Jason Blossom)

A post shared by Trevor Stines (@trevor_stines) on

14 / 16
Tiera Skovbye (Polly Cooper)

A post shared by Tiera Skovbye (@tskovbye1) on

15 / 16
KJ Apa (Archie Andrews)

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

16 / 16
Camila MendesLili ReinhartK.J. ApaRiverdaleCelebrity SnapchatCole Sprouse
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds