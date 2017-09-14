14/9/17 14/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Riverdale Riverdale FP and Alice GIFs Why FP and Alice Are the OG Jughead and Betty on Riverdale 14 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Twitter user madchenamick When it comes to relationships on Riverdale, none can hold a candle to Betty and Jughead's. They're insanely adorable, they support each other through difficult times, and they're the perfect mix of dark and light. As my OTP, I would never want anything to jeopardise their relationship, but even I can't deny the insane chemistry between their parents. I know it's crazy to ship FP and Alice (Falice?), but isn't crazy what this show is all about? Trust me, I tried my best not to when watching them partake in playful batter after Jughead's birthday party and when they give each other death stares from across the table before the homecoming dance, but the final straw was when actress Mädchen Amick posted a selfie of her and Skeet Ulrich filming season two, writing, "#Riverdale fans, be careful what you wish for 😘." Seriously, who can resist that? FP and Alice's sexual tension aside, it's clear their characters have a past that will only be explored more in coming episodes. Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if the father of Alice's mysterious son is actually FP, but that's a completely different story. Sure, it would be awkward for Bughead to have their parents date, but if Dan and Serena can make it work, why can't they? Look back at these FP and Alice moments from last season and get ready to set sail with this ship. 1 When He Calls Her Hot What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: The CW 1 / 8 2 And the Sexual Tension Is So Heavy She Has to Avert Her Gaze What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: The CW 2 / 8 3 When He Reveals the Truth About Their Dark Past What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: The CW 3 / 8 4 When He Gets a Cheap Thrill Over Her Vengeful Side What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: The CW 4 / 8 5 When He Knocks Her Off Her High Horse What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: The CW 5 / 8 6 And She Gladly Returns the Favour What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: The CW 6 / 8 7 When She Gives Him a Look That Could Kill What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: The CW 7 / 8 8 And He Doesn't Even Bat an Eye What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: The CW 8 / 8 Join the conversation RiverdaleGifsTVFall TV