 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Meadow Walker Shares a Photo of Her Dancing With Dad Paul in Honour of His Birthday
Nostalgia
There Was Really No More Beautiful Thing Than Jared Leto in the '90s
GIFs
Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around
The Royals
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme

Riverdale FP and Alice GIFs

Why FP and Alice Are the OG Jughead and Betty on Riverdale

View In Slideshow
Why FP and Alice Are the OG Jughead and Betty on Riverdale
Image Source: Twitter user madchenamick

When it comes to relationships on Riverdale, none can hold a candle to Betty and Jughead's. They're insanely adorable, they support each other through difficult times, and they're the perfect mix of dark and light. As my OTP, I would never want anything to jeopardise their relationship, but even I can't deny the insane chemistry between their parents.

I know it's crazy to ship FP and Alice (Falice?), but isn't crazy what this show is all about? Trust me, I tried my best not to when watching them partake in playful batter after Jughead's birthday party and when they give each other death stares from across the table before the homecoming dance, but the final straw was when actress Mädchen Amick posted a selfie of her and Skeet Ulrich filming season two, writing, "#Riverdale fans, be careful what you wish for 😘." Seriously, who can resist that?

FP and Alice's sexual tension aside, it's clear their characters have a past that will only be explored more in coming episodes. Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if the father of Alice's mysterious son is actually FP, but that's a completely different story. Sure, it would be awkward for Bughead to have their parents date, but if Dan and Serena can make it work, why can't they? Look back at these FP and Alice moments from last season and get ready to set sail with this ship.

1 When He Calls Her Hot
When He Calls Her Hot
Image Source: The CW
1 / 8
2 And the Sexual Tension Is So Heavy She Has to Avert Her Gaze
And the Sexual Tension Is So Heavy She Has to Avert Her Gaze
Image Source: The CW
2 / 8
3 When He Reveals the Truth About Their Dark Past
When He Reveals the Truth About Their Dark Past
Image Source: The CW
3 / 8
4 When He Gets a Cheap Thrill Over Her Vengeful Side
When He Gets a Cheap Thrill Over Her Vengeful Side
Image Source: The CW
4 / 8
5 When He Knocks Her Off Her High Horse
When He Knocks Her Off Her High Horse
Image Source: The CW
5 / 8
6 And She Gladly Returns the Favour
And She Gladly Returns the Favour
Image Source: The CW
6 / 8
7 When She Gives Him a Look That Could Kill
When She Gives Him a Look That Could Kill
Image Source: The CW
7 / 8
8 And He Doesn't Even Bat an Eye
And He Doesn't Even Bat an Eye
Image Source: The CW
8 / 8
Join the conversation
RiverdaleGifsTVFall TV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds