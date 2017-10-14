14/10/17 14/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Riverdale Riverdale Halloween Costumes How You and Your Friends Can Dress Up as Riverdale Characters This Halloween 14 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: The CW You may not be able to visit Riverdale, but you can certainly dress up like the show's characters for Halloween. Not only does the gang make a fantastic group costume for you and your friends, but the outfits are also super easy to create. All you need are pearls, a letterman jacket, and a pair of cat ears, and you're ready to go! From Betty to Jughead and everyone in between, see how you can impersonate your favorite characters ahead. Archie Image Source: The CW What to wear: A t-shirt, a cardigan, jeans, Converse, and a red wig. Don't forget your letterman jacket and a guitar. How to act: Like a jock who just wants to follow his dreams of being a singer. You're basically Troy Bolton, only moodier. 1 / 10 Betty Image Source: The CW What to wear: A light pink sweater, jeans, and ballet flats. Wear your hair in a tight ponytail. How to act: Like a modern-day Nancy Drew. If there's a mystery, try to get to the bottom of it. 2 / 10 Jughead Image Source: The CW What to wear: A sweater, jeans, black boots, and a grey hat (that looks like a crown, preferably). If you're feeling creative, you can also wear a leather jacket with a snake stitched on the back. How to act: You're weird. You're a weirdo. Relate to the world by using sardonic humour. 3 / 10 Veronica Image Source: The CW What to wear: A fashionable dress, preferably in a dark colour with black pumps. Don't forget a pearl necklace. How to act: Like a former mean girl who is trying to change. 4 / 10 Cheryl Image Source: The CW What to wear: A tight red shirt, a high-waisted skirt, red heels, matching lipstick, and your signature spider broach. You'll definitely need a red wig for this one. How to act: Like you're the HBIC and you know it. Gush about your beloved twin brother, Jason, any chance you get. 5 / 10 Kevin Image Source: The CW What to wear: A sweater with a button-down underneath and slacks. Slick your hair to the side. How to act: Like a small-town kid who secretly lives for drama. 6 / 10 Josie Image Source: The CW What to wear: Flaunt your rocker side with high-waisted jeans, a black tank top, a matching leather jacket, stiletto boots, and your signature pussycat ears. Don't forget to carry around a microphone. How to act: You're the biggest diva in town. Show off your incredible voice any chance you get. 7 / 10 Alice Image Source: The CW What to wear: A floral button-down, a pink blazer, slacks, and pink heels. How to act: You're trying really hard to be perfect, but you have a few dark secrets up your sleeve. 8 / 10 Fred Image Source: The CW What to wear: A t-shirt, a light jacket, jeans, black boots, and scruffy facial hair. How to act: You're too nice for your own good. 9 / 10 Hermione Image Source: The CW What to wear: A sleek sheath dress and nude heels. How to act: Shady. Don't let anyone know what you're really up to. 10 / 10 Join the conversation RiverdaleGroup Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesTVHalloween CostumesHalloween