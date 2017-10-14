 Skip Nav
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

How You and Your Friends Can Dress Up as Riverdale Characters This Halloween

How You and Your Friends Can Dress Up as Riverdale Characters This Halloween
You may not be able to visit Riverdale, but you can certainly dress up like the show's characters for Halloween. Not only does the gang make a fantastic group costume for you and your friends, but the outfits are also super easy to create. All you need are pearls, a letterman jacket, and a pair of cat ears, and you're ready to go! From Betty to Jughead and everyone in between, see how you can impersonate your favorite characters ahead.

Archie
Archie
  • What to wear: A t-shirt, a cardigan, jeans, Converse, and a red wig. Don't forget your letterman jacket and a guitar.
  • How to act: Like a jock who just wants to follow his dreams of being a singer. You're basically Troy Bolton, only moodier.
Betty
Betty
  • What to wear: A light pink sweater, jeans, and ballet flats. Wear your hair in a tight ponytail.
  • How to act: Like a modern-day Nancy Drew. If there's a mystery, try to get to the bottom of it.
Jughead
Jughead
  • What to wear: A sweater, jeans, black boots, and a grey hat (that looks like a crown, preferably). If you're feeling creative, you can also wear a leather jacket with a snake stitched on the back.
  • How to act: You're weird. You're a weirdo. Relate to the world by using sardonic humour.
Veronica
Veronica
  • What to wear: A fashionable dress, preferably in a dark colour with black pumps. Don't forget a pearl necklace.
  • How to act: Like a former mean girl who is trying to change.
Cheryl
Cheryl
  • What to wear: A tight red shirt, a high-waisted skirt, red heels, matching lipstick, and your signature spider broach. You'll definitely need a red wig for this one.
  • How to act: Like you're the HBIC and you know it. Gush about your beloved twin brother, Jason, any chance you get.
Kevin
Kevin
  • What to wear: A sweater with a button-down underneath and slacks. Slick your hair to the side.
  • How to act: Like a small-town kid who secretly lives for drama.
Josie
Josie
  • What to wear: Flaunt your rocker side with high-waisted jeans, a black tank top, a matching leather jacket, stiletto boots, and your signature pussycat ears. Don't forget to carry around a microphone.
  • How to act: You're the biggest diva in town. Show off your incredible voice any chance you get.
Alice
Alice
  • What to wear: A floral button-down, a pink blazer, slacks, and pink heels.
  • How to act: You're trying really hard to be perfect, but you have a few dark secrets up your sleeve.
Fred
Fred
  • What to wear: A t-shirt, a light jacket, jeans, black boots, and scruffy facial hair.
  • How to act: You're too nice for your own good.
Hermione
Hermione
  • What to wear: A sleek sheath dress and nude heels.
  • How to act: Shady. Don't let anyone know what you're really up to.
