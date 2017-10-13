 Skip Nav
Riverdale Season 2 Premiere Recap

25 Reactions We Had While Watching Riverdale's Thrilling Season 2 Premiere

Image Source: The CW

When the Riverdale cast said they were going even darker this season, they weren't kidding. Jughead is tangled up with the Southside Serpents, Veronica is dealing with some major family issues, and Cheryl has officially gone full-on crazy. Although, we have to be honest — we're kind of loving the latter. Not only is the season two premiere filled with a whole lot of drama, but it also unveils a brand-new killer. Yep, on top of all that, there's now a murderer on the loose. Relive all the crazy moments ahead!

1 When Fred Dreams About Archie's High School Graduation
When Fred Dreams About Archie's High School Graduation
2 When Betty Tells Her Mum She Almost Slept With Jughead
When Betty Tells Her Mum She Almost Slept With Jughead
3 When Jughead Hops on His Motorcycle Like a Total Bad Boy
When Jughead Hops on His Motorcycle Like a Total Bad Boy
4 When Archie Looks Like a Helpless Puppy While Calling His Mum
When Archie Looks Like a Helpless Puppy While Calling His Mum
5 When Jughead "Tags Along" For Archie's Statement With the Sheriff
When Jughead "Tags Along" For Archie's Statement With the Sheriff
6 When Veronica Manages to Make Fred's Shooting All About Her
When Veronica Manages to Make Fred's Shooting All About Her
7 When Jughead Enlists Help From the Southside Serpents
When Jughead Enlists Help From the Southside Serpents
8 When Veronica Hooks Up With Archie in the Shower
When Veronica Hooks Up With Archie in the Shower
Image Source: NBC

Girl, is this really the right time? He is literally wiping his dad's blood off his body.

9 When Cheryl Makes Her Grand Entrance With the Hair Flip to End All Hair Flips
When Cheryl Makes Her Grand Entrance With the Hair Flip to End All Hair Flips
10 When Bughead Rides a Motorcycle Together and You've Never Felt More Alive
When Bughead Rides a Motorcycle Together and You've Never Felt More Alive
11 When Veronica Accuses Her Mother of Murder
When Veronica Accuses Her Mother of Murder
Image Source: The CW

And Hermione tells Veronica she should slap her for what she's insinuating, but she's "not a violent person."

12 When Josie Says the Pussycats Are Sending Fred as Many of Their Nine Lives as He Needs
When Josie Says the Pussycats Are Sending Fred as Many of Their Nine Lives as He Needs
Image Source: NBC

She knows they're not actually cats, right?

13 When Pop Refers to the Shooter as the "Angel of Death"
When Pop Refers to the Shooter as the "Angel of Death"
14 When Jughead Is Reunited With His One True Love: A Hamburger
When Jughead Is Reunited With His One True Love: A Hamburger
15 When Cheryl Threatens Her Mum
When Cheryl Threatens Her Mum
Image Source: Fox

But we kinda love it?

16 When Archie Reveals He Was Held at Gunpoint
When Archie Reveals He Was Held at Gunpoint
17 When Cheryl Gives Fred the "Kiss of Life"
When Cheryl Gives Fred the "Kiss of Life"
18 When Archie and Veronica Get Married in a Dream Sequence
When Archie and Veronica Get Married in a Dream Sequence
19 When Fred Finally Wakes Up
When Fred Finally Wakes Up
20 When Betty and Jughead Kiss and Make Up in the Rain
When Betty and Jughead Kiss and Make Up in the Rain
21 When Jughead Finds the Serpents Torturing a Guy in His Living Room
When Jughead Finds the Serpents Torturing a Guy in His Living Room
22 When You Could Cut the Tension at the Lodge Family Reunion With a Knife
When You Could Cut the Tension at the Lodge Family Reunion With a Knife
23 When Miss Grundy Makes a Cameo With Her New Student
When Miss Grundy Makes a Cameo With Her New Student
24 . . . But Then She Gets Strangled to Death With Her Own Bow!
. . . But Then She Gets Strangled to Death With Her Own Bow!
25 When You Realise the Killer Is the Same Person Who Shot Fred
When You Realise the Killer Is the Same Person Who Shot Fred
