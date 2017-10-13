13/10/17 13/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Riverdale Riverdale Season 2 Premiere Recap 25 Reactions We Had While Watching Riverdale's Thrilling Season 2 Premiere 13 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: The CW When the Riverdale cast said they were going even darker this season, they weren't kidding. Jughead is tangled up with the Southside Serpents, Veronica is dealing with some major family issues, and Cheryl has officially gone full-on crazy. Although, we have to be honest — we're kind of loving the latter. Not only is the season two premiere filled with a whole lot of drama, but it also unveils a brand-new killer. Yep, on top of all that, there's now a murderer on the loose. Relive all the crazy moments ahead! Related8 Shows You Should Watch If You're Obsessed With Riverdale 1 When Fred Dreams About Archie's High School Graduation Image Source: NBC 1 / 25 2 When Betty Tells Her Mum She Almost Slept With Jughead Image Source: Giphy 2 / 25 3 When Jughead Hops on His Motorcycle Like a Total Bad Boy Image Source: Fox 3 / 25 4 When Archie Looks Like a Helpless Puppy While Calling His Mum Image Source: Universal Pictures 4 / 25 5 When Jughead "Tags Along" For Archie's Statement With the Sheriff Image Source: Fox Searchlight 5 / 25 6 When Veronica Manages to Make Fred's Shooting All About Her Image Source: Disney 6 / 25 7 When Jughead Enlists Help From the Southside Serpents Image Source: 20th Century Fox 7 / 25 8 When Veronica Hooks Up With Archie in the Shower Image Source: NBC Girl, is this really the right time? He is literally wiping his dad's blood off his body. 8 / 25 9 When Cheryl Makes Her Grand Entrance With the Hair Flip to End All Hair Flips Image Source: Comedy Central 9 / 25 10 When Bughead Rides a Motorcycle Together and You've Never Felt More Alive Image Source: Giphy 10 / 25 11 When Veronica Accuses Her Mother of Murder Image Source: The CW And Hermione tells Veronica she should slap her for what she's insinuating, but she's "not a violent person." 11 / 25 12 When Josie Says the Pussycats Are Sending Fred as Many of Their Nine Lives as He Needs Image Source: NBC She knows they're not actually cats, right? 12 / 25 13 When Pop Refers to the Shooter as the "Angel of Death" Image Source: Dreamworks 13 / 25 14 When Jughead Is Reunited With His One True Love: A Hamburger Image Source: New Line Cinema 14 / 25 15 When Cheryl Threatens Her Mum Image Source: Fox But we kinda love it? 15 / 25 16 When Archie Reveals He Was Held at Gunpoint Image Source: The CW 16 / 25 17 When Cheryl Gives Fred the "Kiss of Life" Image Source: PBS 17 / 25 18 When Archie and Veronica Get Married in a Dream Sequence Image Source: Giphy 18 / 25 19 When Fred Finally Wakes Up Image Source: Fox 19 / 25 20 When Betty and Jughead Kiss and Make Up in the Rain Image Source: Giphy 20 / 25 21 When Jughead Finds the Serpents Torturing a Guy in His Living Room Image Source: Paramount Pictures 21 / 25 22 When You Could Cut the Tension at the Lodge Family Reunion With a Knife Image Source: Nickelodeon 22 / 25 23 When Miss Grundy Makes a Cameo With Her New Student Image Source: TLC 23 / 25 24 . . . But Then She Gets Strangled to Death With Her Own Bow! Image Source: Paramount Pictures 24 / 25 25 When You Realise the Killer Is the Same Person Who Shot Fred Image Source: NBC 25 / 25 Join the conversation RiverdaleCole SprouseGifsNetflixTV