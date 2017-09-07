You'll Scratch Your Head Just Like Rob When You Find Out Who He Used to Live With

Image Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams

In today's "what the hell" news, Robert Pattinson decided to randomly reveal an amazing, confusing, and odd fact about himself that has us scratching our heads. While calling into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, the Good Time actor told the host that his first roommate in Hollywood was none other than Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond. The two lived in LA's Oakwood apartment complex, which Ryan explained is known for housing up-and-coming actors. While it seems normal for Rob to be in those apartments back before his Twilight success, it is a bit strange that Dustin, or "Screech," was living there.

Not only are we scratching our heads at the thought of Rob and Screech living together, but the star also revealed that Dustin introduced him to a classic American dish: Hot Pockets! "I was with Screech, Dustin Diamond. I loved it. I really miss it," Rob said. "Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets!" What a strange day, guys.