 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!
The Royals
Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Happy and in Love"
Outlander
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress

Robert Pattinson and Dustin Diamond Were Roommates

You'll Scratch Your Head Just Like Rob When You Find Out Who He Used to Live With

Image Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams

In today's "what the hell" news, Robert Pattinson decided to randomly reveal an amazing, confusing, and odd fact about himself that has us scratching our heads. While calling into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, the Good Time actor told the host that his first roommate in Hollywood was none other than Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond. The two lived in LA's Oakwood apartment complex, which Ryan explained is known for housing up-and-coming actors. While it seems normal for Rob to be in those apartments back before his Twilight success, it is a bit strange that Dustin, or "Screech," was living there.

Not only are we scratching our heads at the thought of Rob and Screech living together, but the star also revealed that Dustin introduced him to a classic American dish: Hot Pockets! "I was with Screech, Dustin Diamond. I loved it. I really miss it," Rob said. "Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets!" What a strange day, guys.

Image Source: NBC

Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsCelebrity FactsCelebrity QuotesRobert Pattinson
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
George Clooney Opens Up About Fatherhood: "You Always Have to Just Enjoy the Ride"
by Monica Sisavat
Jennifer Aniston Braless on Friends
Celebrity Interviews
Jennifer Aniston Started This Sexy Trend on Friends That's Still Going Strong
by Sarah Wasilak
Mindy Kaling Sunday Today Interview August 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
by Caitlin Hacker
Nina Dobrev Harper's Bazaar Cover September 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Nina Dobrev Admits She Was Terrified to Leave The Vampire Diaries
by Kelsie Gibson
Priscilla Presley Quotes About Elvis's Death
Celebrity Interviews
The Heartbreaking Way Priscilla Presley Found Out About Elvis' Death
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds