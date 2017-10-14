 Skip Nav
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
Easy Halloween Costumes
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
Celebrity Instagrams
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Break Up

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Have Reportedly Broken Up

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have reportedly ended their engagement, Just Jared confirms. According to a source, "They broke up several months ago." Breakup rumours first began circulating in July, when Rob told Howard Stern he and Twigs were "kind of" engaged. Twigs later added to the reports when she was spotted getting cosy with a male model in Spain a month later.

Related
6 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year

Rob and Twigs first started dating back in August 2014, and they got engaged the following year. The last time we saw them together on a red carpet was at Rob's The Lost City of Z UK premiere in February. Take a look back at the way they were.

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
Fka TwigsCelebrity BreakupsCelebrity CouplesRobert Pattinson
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds