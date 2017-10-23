Don't Lose Hope Just Yet — Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Might Get Back Together

This year has been filled with heartbreaking celebrity splits, including that of Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs. While the couple have yet to officially confirm their breakup, details regarding what went wrong have slowly been emerging. The pair first struck up a romance in August 2014, and the actor popped the question the following year. The last time we saw them together at a red carpet event was at Rob's UK premiere for The Lost City of Z, though they were spotted celebrating Rob's 31st birthday in May. Here's what we know so far about Rob and Twigs's breakup.

Rob says he and Twigs are "kind of" engaged. Breakup rumors first began circulating in July, following Rob's appearance on The Howard Stern Show. When Howard asked if he and Twigs were still engaged, the actor responded, "Yeah, kind of." Rob then gushed about Twigs, saying, "She's super talented, and from a totally different world."

Twigs gets cosy with another man. The following month, Twigs was spotted with French model Brieuc Breitenstein in Ibiza, Spain. Despite the two getting pretty close during their outing, People later reported that Rob and Twigs were "definitely still together."

Rob and Twigs call it quits. Just Jared reported in October that the pair had ended their engagement. "They broke up several months ago," a source told the publication. "Their travel schedules took a big toll on the relationship" and Rob initiated the split, E! News later reported. "They bought a house together but then it was just not working out between them. She moved out." "They still have love for each other," another insider added.

Rob leans on Katy Perry. Following their breakup, Rob reportedly called on his pal for support. "They talk on the phone regularly and make sure to see each other when they both aren't away working," a source told E! News about the good friends. "Katy has always been a good friend to Rob over the years and has been there for him emotionally. They have many common interests and also both know how to have fun and party. Although they have been flirtatiously romantic, they have still remained good friends. Rob loves that Katy is a free spirit and she has given him good advice when it comes to relationships. Since Katy has been busy on tour, her and Rob will FaceTime and text when possible. She wants to make sure he is doing OK. Rob knows how good of a friend she is and he was also there for her when she was going through her divorce. They lean on each other."

Rob and Twigs may not be over for good. Even though Rob and Twigs are broken up, it seems they haven't completely ruled out the possibility of a reconciliation. "I think they will eventually get back together," an insider told People. "He still loves her and I think that's the girl he wants to marry. It's not out of the realm of possibility that they could get back together and it's more like they are taking a break. It's not like he asked for the ring. She still has it." Rob and Twigs have yet to comment on the matter.