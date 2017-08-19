Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Relationship Details
A Comprehensive Account of Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs's Extremely Private Romance
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have been going strong for three years now, but as of late, the couple have been plagued by split rumours. It all began in July when Howard Stern asked Rob if he and Twigs are still engaged, and he replied, "Yeah, kind of." Shortly after, Rob was spotted having dinner with pal Katy Perry and Twigs was photographed hanging out with French model Brieuc Breitenstein in Spain. While neither Rob nor Twigs has publicly addressed any of the reports, it's also worth noting that the last time these two hit a red carpet together was in February at The Lost City of Z's premiere in London. However, a source recently told People that Rob and Twigs are "definitely still together." We're not entirely sure what is going on here, so we'll let you be the judge.
Image Source: Getty / Alo Ceballos
- August 2014: The pair were first spotted together in NYC. While Rob and Twigs steered clear of any PDA, it didn't take long for Us Weekly to report that the two were indeed dating.
- September 2014: Rob and Twigs appeared to confirm their romance when they were photographed holding hands while taking a stroll though Venice Beach, California.
- November 2014: In an interview with USA Today, Twigs addressed the racist messages she received following her new romance with Rob, saying, "I really enjoy the fun of putting something out and people liking it or hating it or talking about it, but vacuous attention, it feels disgusting. It's like a hangover . . . The positivity that I get from [my relationship] makes the more challenging aspects . . . very worth it."
- April 2015: Rob and Twigs got engaged. In an interview with Vulture, rapper T-Pain talked about working with Twigs on his upcoming album and also revealed that Rob had popped the question. "I don't know if she wanted anybody to know that," he said. The rapper later shared an Instagram photo claiming that the comment was an April Fools' Day prank, writing, "Added a little #AprilFools to my interview with Vulture Magazine today. Check it out!!!!" However, Twigs was spotted wearing a thin gold band on her ring finger at an Alexander McQueen exhibit just a month before.
Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola
- May 2015: Rob and Twigs made their first-ever red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala in NYC.
- October 2016: After keeping a low profile for a little over a year, breakup rumours started to swirl. Those reports were quickly laid to rest when Rob and Twigs resurfaced together at LAX.
- July 2017: Rob reignited those split rumours nearly a year later when he was questioned about his relationship on The Howard Stern Show. When asked if he was engaged to Twigs, Rob responded, "Yeah, kind of."
Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy
- August 2017: Rob then added more fuel to those rumours when he stepped out for dinner with pal Katy Perry in LA. While a source told People that Rob and Katy are "just friends" and "super cuddly always," Twigs was later spotted hanging out with French model Brieuc Breitenstein while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain. According to People, Rob and Twigs are "definitely still together."