 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Priscilla Presley
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
Sutton Foster
24 Sexy GIFs That Prove Every Younger Fan Should Be Team Charles

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Relationship Details

A Comprehensive Account of Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs's Extremely Private Romance

Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have been going strong for three years now, but as of late, the couple have been plagued by split rumours. It all began in July when Howard Stern asked Rob if he and Twigs are still engaged, and he replied, "Yeah, kind of." Shortly after, Rob was spotted having dinner with pal Katy Perry and Twigs was photographed hanging out with French model Brieuc Breitenstein in Spain. While neither Rob nor Twigs has publicly addressed any of the reports, it's also worth noting that the last time these two hit a red carpet together was in February at The Lost City of Z's premiere in London. However, a source recently told People that Rob and Twigs are "definitely still together." We're not entirely sure what is going on here, so we'll let you be the judge.

Image Source: Getty / Alo Ceballos

  • August 2014: The pair were first spotted together in NYC. While Rob and Twigs steered clear of any PDA, it didn't take long for Us Weekly to report that the two were indeed dating.
  • September 2014: Rob and Twigs appeared to confirm their romance when they were photographed holding hands while taking a stroll though Venice Beach, California.
  • November 2014: In an interview with USA Today, Twigs addressed the racist messages she received following her new romance with Rob, saying, "I really enjoy the fun of putting something out and people liking it or hating it or talking about it, but vacuous attention, it feels disgusting. It's like a hangover . . . The positivity that I get from [my relationship] makes the more challenging aspects . . . very worth it."
  • April 2015: Rob and Twigs got engaged. In an interview with Vulture, rapper T-Pain talked about working with Twigs on his upcoming album and also revealed that Rob had popped the question. "I don't know if she wanted anybody to know that," he said. The rapper later shared an Instagram photo claiming that the comment was an April Fools' Day prank, writing, "Added a little #AprilFools to my interview with Vulture Magazine today. Check it out!!!!" However, Twigs was spotted wearing a thin gold band on her ring finger at an Alexander McQueen exhibit just a month before.

Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola

Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy

Join the conversation
Fka TwigsCelebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesRobert Pattinson
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Cannes Film festival
The Most Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Moments
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Harry Potter Fan Theory About Dumbledore
Imgur
J.K. Rowling Dropped a Clue About Dumbledore's Death Way Sooner Than You Thought
by Eleanor Sheehan
Daniel Portman Hot Pictures
Red Carpet
15 Times Game of Thrones's Daniel Portman Was Just Over-the-Top Adorable
by Kelsie Gibson
Instagram Algorithm For Depression
US News
An Algorithm Can Tell If You're Depressed or Not Just by Looking at Your Instagram Photos
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Does The Royal Family Get Money?
The Royals
3 Ways the British Royal Family Stays So Damn Rich
by Johnni Macke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds