 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dies at Age 89
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance

Roger Moore Dead

James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dies at Age 89

Sir Roger Moore, the actor best known for playing James Bond in the 1970s and '80s, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. The star's children, Deborah, Geoffrey, and Christian, confirmed the heartbreaking news with a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone. We know our love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement. Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people." They concluded that there will be a private funeral held for Roger in Monaco. In addition to his children, he is survived by his fourth wife, Kristina Tholstrup.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
NewsJames BondRip
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Skyfall
Skyfall: Daniel Craig's Bond Is Back on Top
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Leonardo DiCaprio's Reaction to Darlene Cates's Death
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio Pens Touching Tribute to Late "Acting Mum" Darlene Cates
by Quinn Keaney
Everything, Everything Soundtrack
Music
4 Songs We Already Love From the Everything, Everything Soundtrack
by Maggie Pehanick
How Do I Make My Facebook Status Colourful?
Tech Tips
Your Facebook Status Is About to Become More Colourful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Don Rickles Dead
Rip
Legendary Comic Don Rickles Dies at 90
by Caitlin Hacker
The Royals
The Real Reason Princess Diana Had a Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
James Bond Movie Quotes
Dating
James Bond's Guide to Pickup Lines
by Tara Block
Video of Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag
touching stories
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
Jimmy Kimmel's Tribute to Don Rickles Video
Late Night Highlights
Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down in Tears While Paying Tribute to the Late Don Rickles
by Quinn Keaney
Donald Trump "With Few Exceptions" Meme
US News
With 1 Simple Phrase, Trump's Lawyers Just Fueled the Internet's Favorite New Meme
by Victoria Messina
I Am Heath Ledger Documentary Facts
I Am Heath Ledger
7 Things the World Is About to Find Out About Heath Ledger
by Kelsie Gibson
Why I Love Snape
Geek Culture
Snape Wasn't a Good Person — WAIT, Let Me Finish
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds