 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
7 James Bond Films to Watch in Roger Moore's Honour Today
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV

Roger Moore's James Bond Movies

7 James Bond Films to Watch in Roger Moore's Honour Today

View in slideshow
7 James Bond Films to Watch in Roger Moore's Honour Today
Image Source: Everett Collection

The world lost an icon on Wednesday when Roger Moore succumbed to cancer. The British actor played James Bond from 1973 to 1985, tying with Sean Connery for starring in the most Bond films of all time. Though his Bond isn't as legendary as Connery's or as critically acclaimed as Daniel Craig's, someone had to carry the franchise through the '80s. Moore's Bond holds a special place in my heart, as I spent many hours glued to the annual 007 marathon as a kid. His Bond is familiar and goofy, and though Moonraker may not be at the top of anyone's Best Bond list, the films are still a vital part of the franchise's history. Here are the seven films to watch in his honour.

Live and Let Die (1973)
Live and Let Die (1973)
Image Source: Everett Collection

Moore's first Bond film takes the hero to New Orleans and the Caribbean, dipping into voodoo culture and presenting the best Bond song of all time. (Sorry, Adele.)

1 / 7
The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)
The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)
Image Source: Everett Collection

Christopher Lee took on villain honours as Francisco Scaramanga (aka The Man With the Golden Gun) in Moore's second turn. This time, the world's safety is at stake when vital technology gets into the wrong hands. Dun, dun, DUN.

2 / 7
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Image Source: Everett Collection

The Spy Who Loved Me is one of Moore's better Bond films, thanks in part to the introduction of iconic villain Jaws and Carly Simon's theme song, "Nobody Does It Better."

3 / 7
Moonraker (1979)
Moonraker (1979)
Image Source: Everett Collection

James Bond goes to space! That's really all you need to know about Moonraker, which also stars a female character named Holly Goodhead. Yes, that's real.

4 / 7
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Image Source: Everett Collection

Moore scales rocky cliffs, shoves a car into the ocean, and hits the slopes in this very '80s Bond film.

5 / 7
Octopussy (1983)
Octopussy (1983)
Image Source: Everett Collection

The title isn't the worst part of Moore's sixth Bond film. At one point, he's fully dressed as a clown. You're welcome for not including a picture of that.

6 / 7
A View to a Kill (1985)
A View to a Kill (1985)
Image Source: Everett Collection

Moore was 57 years old when he said farewell to the franchise. His messy sendoff featured legendary model Grace Jones, Christopher Walken, and Nazi experiments. I choose to remember him from his early years.

7 / 7
Join the conversation
Roger MooreJames BondRipMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
British Lions
Daniel Craig Sneaks Into Sydney for British Lions Decider
by Genevieve Rota
Sam Smith's "Writing's on the Wall" Music Video From Spectre
Music
Daniel Craig Is All Kinds of Sexy in Sam Smith's "Writing's on the Wall" Video
by Maggie Pehanick
Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Netflix Movie Details
Ava Duvernay
Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Will Actually Co-Star in a Buddy Movie Together, God Is Real
by Quinn Keaney
Daniel Craig's Quotes About Being Bond Again 2015
Spectre
According to Daniel Craig, He Would Rather Slash His Wrists Than Be Bond Again
by Maggie Pehanick
Princess Diana Funeral Details
The Royals
The Real Reason Princess Diana Had a Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Aaron Carter
Nick and Aaron Carter React to the Death of Their Father, Bob: "My Heart Is Shattered"
by Caitlin Hacker
James Bond Movie Quotes
Dating
James Bond's Guide to Pickup Lines
by Tara Block
Review of Younger TV Series on Stan
Younger
12 Reasons You'll Love Watching Younger
by Jade Healy sponsored by Stan
Love Actually Sequel Trailer
Andrew Lincoln
The Official Trailer For the Love Actually Sequel Is Too Much for Your Emotions
by Caitlin Hacker
I Am Heath Ledger Documentary Facts
I Am Heath Ledger
7 Things the World Is About to Find Out About Heath Ledger
by Kelsie Gibson
Everything, Everything Soundtrack
Music
4 Songs We Already Love From the Everything, Everything Soundtrack
by Maggie Pehanick
POPSUGAR Celebrity, Fashion & Beauty Instagram: Matt Damon
Ravish
POPSUGAR Diary: Our Week in Pics
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds