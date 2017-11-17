The Romper Stomper Trailer Has Dropped and Hoo Boy, It Looks Intense

Ever since Stan announced in July that they were working on a Romper Stomper TV series, we've been dying to catch a glimpse. The 1992 movie, on which the six-part series is based, became iconic almost instantly because it explored territory that scared people — extremism was alive and well in Australia, it just depended on where you looked.

Now, 25 years later, much about our culture has changed but by the same token, a lot has not. The new Romper Stomper, which stars big-name Aussies like David Wenham, Sophie Lowe and Lachy Hulme, explores the updated version of conflict on Australia's streets — whereas the '92 movie focused on skinheads and their swastikas, this modern take looks at the use of the Southern Cross as a symbol of hate and facism.

We'll be honest, it looks like the kind of series that's going to hook us right in and shake us to the core, probably because the scenes will look familiar — particularly when we cast our minds back to the 2005 Cronulla riots.

The entire Romper Series series lands exclusively on Stan on January 1, so you can binge-watch your New Year's Eve hangover away (thank you, Stan). Get your first look at the official trailer below.

