Ronda Rousey Looked Like a Total Knockout on Her Wedding Day

Ronda Rousey is officially a married woman! The UFC fighter tied the knot with fellow MMA star Travis Browne in a romantic beachside ceremony in Hawaii on Aug. 26. Ronda stunned in a beautiful Galia Lahav gown, and Travis looked dapper in an ivory suit. Following their nuptials, the couple posted a series of photos from their big day on Instagram. Travis shared a black-and-white snap of him and Ronda holding hands, captioning it: "What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You." Ronda expressed similar sentiments, writing, "Thank you @travisbrownemma for choosing me every day forever." Ronda and Travis first began dating in 2015, and Travis popped the question two years later in New Zealand. Congrats to the newlyweds!

Ronda Rousey
