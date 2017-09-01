Ronda Rousey Looked Like a Total Knockout on Her Wedding Day

Ronda Rousey is officially a married woman! The UFC fighter tied the knot with fellow MMA star Travis Browne in a romantic beachside ceremony in Hawaii on Aug. 26. Ronda stunned in a beautiful Galia Lahav gown, and Travis looked dapper in an ivory suit. Following their nuptials, the couple posted a series of photos from their big day on Instagram. Travis shared a black-and-white snap of him and Ronda holding hands, captioning it: "What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You." Ronda expressed similar sentiments, writing, "Thank you @travisbrownemma for choosing me every day forever." Ronda and Travis first began dating in 2015, and Travis popped the question two years later in New Zealand. Congrats to the newlyweds!