Ronda Rousey Looked Like a Total Knockout on Her Wedding Day 1 September, 2017 by Monica Sisavat Forever and Always A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT Ronda Rousey is officially a married woman! The UFC fighter tied the knot with fellow MMA star Travis Browne in a romantic beachside ceremony in Hawaii on Aug. 26. Ronda stunned in a beautiful Galia Lahav gown, and Travis looked dapper in an ivory suit. Following their nuptials, the couple posted a series of photos from their big day on Instagram. Travis shared a black-and-white snap of him and Ronda holding hands, captioning it: "What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You." Ronda expressed similar sentiments, writing, "Thank you @travisbrownemma for choosing me every day forever." Ronda and Travis first began dating in 2015, and Travis popped the question two years later in New Zealand. Congrats to the newlyweds! She is absolutely perfect!! A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT 1 / 7 Happiest day of my life.... A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT 2 / 7 Absolutely beautiful!! #browsey2017 A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT 3 / 7 Thank you @brianbowensmith for the amazing photos of #Browsey2017, thank you @galialahav for the beautiful dress,thank you @thisisbabe @heeezooo @alejandroperazastyle for flying to the middle of the the Pacific Ocean to help me get ready - and thank you @travisbrownemma for choosing me every day forever #wrongmovesucka #YouGoinNowhere A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT 4 / 7 The Love of my life A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT 5 / 7 Waiting for the woman of my dreams!!! #browsey2017 A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT 6 / 7 Forever and Always A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT 7 / 7