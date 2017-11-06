06/11/17 06/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Stan Rosario's Death on Will and Grace A Beloved Character Died on Will and Grace, and Now Fans Can't Stop Crying 6 November, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: NBC Spoilers for Will & Grace below! Typically sitting down to watch Will & Grace on a Friday night leaves us crying from laughter, but the most recent episode was a totally different story. After teasing the return of Karen's long-time maid Rosario (Shelley Morrison) in "Rosario's Quinceanera," we had to say a tearful goodbye after the beloved character suffers a heart attack. Before she passes, though, Karen promises Rosario that once she leaves the hospital, she'll throw her a quinceanera since Rosario's mother never did. Unfortunately, Rosario never makes it out of the hospital, but Karen fulfills her old sidekick's wish by decking out her funeral like a quinceanera. Once she drowns the better part of her sorrows at a bar, Karen comes to the funeral and delivers a seriously emotional monologue in honour of Rosario that had everyone bawling. "Sorry I wasn't here, but come on, what the hell was I going to say?" Karen said. "She was my maid. She was my sparring partner. She was my best friend. You were my everything, Rosario Yolanda Salazar." Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts. RIP Rosario. I will NEVER forget the zingers! #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/MM5ktL64gY— Eddy Bee 🎃💜 (@EddyBee26) November 3, 2017 1 / 19 I AM CRYING SO MUCH. I CAN FEEL MY HEART BREAKING. #WillAndGrace @WillAndGrace— Heather 👽 (@BianxInMametown) November 3, 2017 2 / 19 Fuck dude. All the goddamn feels. #WillAndGrace— Tell Williams IV (@TellWilliamsIV) November 3, 2017 3 / 19 My allergies flared up during the final act of #WillAndGrace 😢— DJ (@HeyMisterDJ_ATL) November 3, 2017 4 / 19 Holy Cow! the cast of #WillandGrace weren't kidding when they said tonight's ep was the episode of all episodes. I laughed and I cried!— Larren Marie🦋 (@Larrenmariexoxo) November 3, 2017 5 / 19 How does #WillAndGrace manage to make you laugh and tug at your heart strings almost every episode?! pic.twitter.com/uQEaxjjkX6— Amber Provencher (@MsAmberRichelle) November 3, 2017 6 / 19 I shouldn’t be this upset about a fictional character from a comedy show dying 😞 R.I.P. Rosario Inés Consuelo Yolanda Salazar #WillAndGrace— Britanni Taylor (@BritanniTaylor) November 3, 2017 7 / 19 #WillAndGrace was an emotional rollercoaster tonight. Lots of laughter, tears, and marveling at how talented this cast is ❤️🙌🏼— Taylor 🍂 (@margostanning) November 3, 2017 8 / 19 Omg I have tears running down my face. My heart 💔 Karen’s love for Rosario is endless and my heart hurts #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/4TKDkBneQA— Naaay (@B_LifeAsIKnowIt) November 3, 2017 9 / 19 How are we supposed to live without Rosario on #WillAndGrace? Her relationship with Karen was comedic gold. I’m officially in mourning. pic.twitter.com/BlIHHAUiHT— Vintage Wingnut (@vintagewingnut) November 3, 2017 10 / 19 Wow @WillAndGrace took it up so many emotional notches this time around. Just when I thought I couldn’t love this show any more they go and make it even more brilliant #WillAndGrace @MeganMullally @DebraMessing @SeanHayes @EricMcCormack— Lauren Comp (@LaurenMComp) November 3, 2017 11 / 19 Karen's monolog made me tear up 💔 @MeganMullally was perfection #WillAndGrace— Sarah S (@SilverSM83) November 3, 2017 12 / 19 You were my everything Rosario Yolanda Salazar #WillandGrace pic.twitter.com/WLWqS2zzhF— Niya 🤦🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️ (@melaninondemand) November 3, 2017 13 / 19 Tonight's #WillAndGrace was really touching. A reminder of how much love we still have for the ones we've lost. @WillAndGrace— Marcus (@yourordinaryman) November 3, 2017 14 / 19 #WillAndGraceWas so sad Rosie is gone! 😢 Such a perfect way to do it...touching, poignant, yet just so "Karen"... Brava...👏👏👏— Wendy Marcinkiewicz (@WendyMarcinkie1) November 3, 2017 15 / 19 .@MeganMullally likely just won an Emmy nom & win for her performance tonight. I'm not crying. You're crying. #WillAndGrace @WillAndGrace— Patrick Ryan (@thepatrickryan_) November 3, 2017 16 / 19 Okay i am balling my eyes out. Will is so sweet!! 😭 #WillandGrace @WillAndGrace— Michelle (@SVU_Michelle) November 3, 2017 17 / 19 WHAT? WHAT? WHAT? Rosie can't be gone... Excuse me as I cry my eyes out... #WillAndGrace -Kiss pic.twitter.com/Yb96gsLgTP— TV Series Hub (@tvserieshub) November 3, 2017 18 / 19 In Short? *all of us right now* 😭 #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/yMhwQr1fOD— Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) November 3, 2017 19 / 19 Join the conversation StanWill And GraceTVTwitter