Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Welcome Their Second Child

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have expanded their family! The couple, who are already parents to 1-year-old son Rocco, recently welcomed their second child together, People reports. While no other details have been released at the time, Rose first revealed that she was expecting to David Jones's magazine Jones back in August. Bobby is also dad to 22-year-old son Jake from a previous relationship. Congrats to the pair!

Image Source: Getty / Cindy Ord