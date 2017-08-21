Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale are expecting their second child! The Australian actress casually broke the news to David Jones' magazine Jones, saying she's feeling fine and still working hard. "I'm a little tired but feeling good," she said. "Everyone was very sweet on set [of upcoming animation Peter Rabbit] today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."



Rose and Bobby are already parents to 17-month-old son Rocco. Congrats to the whole family!





