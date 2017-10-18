 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Madelaine Petsch
9 Things to Know About Fan-Favorite Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!

Rose Leslie Made Kit Harington Wear Jon Snow Costume

Rose Leslie Once Made Kit Harington Go to a Costume Party as Jon Snow, Because He Knows Nothing

Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, once pretty quiet about their relationship, have become one of our favourite celebrity couples with each and every new story we hear about them. As if it wasn't bad (or great?) enough that Kit once left a Game of Thrones prop of his severed head in the refrigerator to scare his fiancée on April Fools' Day, it turns out that Rose is just as savage as him.

Kit recently revealed to Heat magazine that when they were once getting ready for a costume party, Rose had the perfect dress-up idea for Kit: Jon Snow. Should be easy, right? He has all the necessary accoutrements? Well, no. Rose made her man wear a plastic-bagged, knockoff "You know nothing" costume from the store for the "bad taste"-themed party.

"She pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear, 'I won't love you if you don't wear it . . . You should do it,'" Kit recalled.

Related
Yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Wildly in Love Off Screen

Image Source: HBO

Rose was not messing around, because Kit did it and hilariously said his ensemble at the costume party "was really embarrassing." He added, "The people bringing around canapés were looking at me, thinking, 'You're sad, man! You've come to a party dressed as your character.'"

Here's to hoping Rose wants to embarrass her man a little more and show us those photos, but in the meantime, we'll have to use our imagination with these sexy Kit Harington GIFs and this Game of Thrones Jon Snow Halloween costume. Payback is a bastard, Kit!

Join the conversation
HumourRose LeslieKit HaringtonCelebrity QuotesGame Of ThronesCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds