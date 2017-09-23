Royal Pregnancies Over the Years: Who Suffered, Who Hid, and Who Glowed?

It's no secret that Kate has suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during each of her three pregnancies and has been forced to cancel engagements as she has been either hospitalized or house-bound during her first trimester. During her first pregnancy, she was struck down while staying with her parents in Berkshire and admitted to nearby King Edward VII Hospital. Her condition was quickly managed, and she was back performing public engagements 10 days later. She then set about a handful of engagements that saw her playing ping-pong in heels, flying to Austria for a friend's wedding, and launching her first ship, before finishing up her royal duties around a month before her due date.
With Princess Charlotte, Kate was apparently better prepared for the likelihood of HG and received treatment at home in Kensington Palace before the condition subsided and she continued with her roster of work. Kate performed more duties during her second pregnancy, which included flying to New York for a set of engagements. Again, she wrapped up her workload around a month before her due date.
With pregnancy number three, the announcement came almost three years to the day that Kate's second pregnancy was announced (number two was on Sept. 8 and number three on Sept. 4), so it seems that the new Cambridge baby will have a May birthday like big sister Charlotte.