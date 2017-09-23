 Skip Nav
Royal Pregnancies Over the Years

Royal Pregnancies Over the Years: Who Suffered, Who Hid, and Who Glowed?

Royal Pregnancies Over the Years: Who Suffered, Who Hid, and Who Glowed?
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein

The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her third child and is currently battling the effects of the debilitating hyperemesis gravidarum, the same condition that she was struck down with while expecting her first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. But how have other royal mothers-to-be fared during their pregnancies? Times have most definitely changed since the queen started her family in the 1940s, and for good or bad, each royal mum since has had her own unique experience.

The Queen
The Queen
Image Source: Getty / Derek Berwin

The monarch's four pregnancies varied, depending on whether she was a princess or a queen at the time. During her first pregnancy (with Prince Charles) in 1948, she was a 22-year-old princess living in Malta with her new husband, Prince Philip, and although she suffered from morning sickness in her first trimester, she later led an active social life. She even attended a fancy dress party as an infanta, in black lace and a mantilla. During her second pregnancy (with Princess Anne), Elizabeth once more remained in Malta, until at six months she flew to the UK for her final trimester.

It all changed once she became queen, as it was regarded unseemly for the monarch to be out in public in such a "delicate condition." During her third pregnancy (with Prince Andrew) and fourth (with Prince Edward), her majesty withdrew from official duties at the end of her second trimester. There have only been two occasions the queen has missed the State Opening of Parliament in her 65-year reign, and that was during these third and fourth pregnancies.

Princess Margaret
Princess Margaret
Image Source: Getty / George Freston

The queen's sister wrapped up her royal duties early in both of her pregnancies but continued to socialise, attending film premieres and going to the theatre.

Princess Anne
Princess Anne
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

The queen's daughter had a typical no-fuss approach to her pregnancies and was seen at Knowlton Horse Trials driving a Land Rover a few weeks before giving birth to her first child, Peter Phillips. She later told a filmmaker she had a "very boring six months" leading up to Peter's arrival. During her second pregnancy, Anne attended a family wedding on May 6, 1981, and gave birth to daughter Zara nine days later.

Princess Diana
Princess Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein

The princess continued a full roster of engagements, despite suffering from morning sickness and fainting when she was pregnant with Prince William. She revealed in recordings to her biographer Andrew Morton, "Couldn't sleep, didn't eat, whole world was collapsing around me. Very, very difficult pregnancy indeed. Sick the whole time . . . With Harry it wasn't so bad. With William it was appalling, almost every time I stood up I was sick."

Sarah, Duchess of York
Sarah, Duchess of York
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

As the wife of a Royal Navy officer, Sarah was home alone a lot, and husband Prince Andrew was away for most of her first pregnancy with Princess Beatrice. The duchess tried to cope by comfort eating, later writing in her memoir My Story, "The more upset I grew at Andrew's absence, the more I grew in general. I drowned my sorrows in mayonnaise, sausage rolls, and smoked mackerel paté sandwiches. I got bigger and bigger. My hands and ankles swelled. I felt like an elephant, ugly and grotesque." Sarah reported that her second pregnancy (with Princess Eugenie) was easier, until after an upsetting altercation with palace courtiers, the baby moved into a breech position.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Image Source: Getty / Mark Cuthbert

Sophie has endured more than one pregnancy emergency, losing her unborn baby during a dangerous ectopic pregnancy in 2001 and two years later experiencing life-threatening complications toward the end of her pregnancy with daughter Louise. Six weeks before her due date, Sophie collapsed at home with severe stomach pains, and during a three-hour operation, Lady Louise was born by emergency caesarean.

Four years later, Sophie's pregnancy with son James was thankfully a smoother experience. The duchess was even undertaking public engagements a month before her due date, attending the Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the diamond wedding anniversary of the queen and Prince Philip.

Autumn Phillips
Autumn Phillips
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo

The wife of the queen's eldest grandchild seems to have had two straightforward pregnancies. Autumn carried on as normal, attending horse-racing events with her husband, Peter, and taking a Summer cruise around the Western Isles of Scotland with the extended royal family. She was pictured receiving a kiss from her husband at Gatcombe Horse Trials five days before the birth of second daughter Isla.

The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge
Image Source: Getty / AFP

It's no secret that Kate has suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during each of her three pregnancies and has been forced to cancel engagements as she has been either hospitalized or house-bound during her first trimester. During her first pregnancy, she was struck down while staying with her parents in Berkshire and admitted to nearby King Edward VII Hospital. Her condition was quickly managed, and she was back performing public engagements 10 days later. She then set about a handful of engagements that saw her playing ping-pong in heels, flying to Austria for a friend's wedding, and launching her first ship, before finishing up her royal duties around a month before her due date.

With Princess Charlotte, Kate was apparently better prepared for the likelihood of HG and received treatment at home in Kensington Palace before the condition subsided and she continued with her roster of work. Kate performed more duties during her second pregnancy, which included flying to New York for a set of engagements. Again, she wrapped up her workload around a month before her due date.

With pregnancy number three, the announcement came almost three years to the day that Kate's second pregnancy was announced (number two was on Sept. 8 and number three on Sept. 4), so it seems that the new Cambridge baby will have a May birthday like big sister Charlotte.

Zara Phillips
Zara Phillips
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo

Taking after her mother, Princess Anne, Zara had a no-fuss approach to her pregnancy with daughter Mia and continued to ride at four months pregnant. She was seen out in public in the weeks leading up to the birth, attending horse racing events and church on Christmas Day with the rest of her family. Sadly, last year she suffered from a miscarriage just weeks after announcing her second pregnancy.

