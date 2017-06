A modern tradition was started by Princess Diana, who headed off on her honeymoon in a peach Bellville Sassoon suit. She was followed by Sarah Ferguson five years later, who was also publicly photographed as she left for her honeymoon. Although William and Kate didn't go on their honeymoon straight away, they did release an image of the two of them, with Kate in her "going away" outfit of a blue Reiss dress and black blazer.