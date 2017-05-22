Oops! Russell Crowe Seems to Have Revealed That Ed Sheeran Is Engaged

Is Ed Sheeran engaged to his long-term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn? His good mate Russell Crowe seems to think so! Speaking with Nova's Fitzy and Wippa on Friday, Russell, who was in studio, dropped the "F" word — fiancée — so casually that it took us all a second to register.

Ed and Cherry actually met in high school but have only been dating since September 2015. Ed's said before that he and Cherry are inseparable so the idea of an engagement is by no means a stretch . . . and when someone so close to Ed mentions he's engaged like it ain't no thang, we're inclined to believe it might be true. If so, we're sending a big congratulations Ed and Cherry's way!

Watch the Nova interview below and decide for yourself!