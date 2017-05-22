 Skip Nav
Russell Crowe Says Ed Sheeran Is Engaged to Cherry Seaborn

Oops! Russell Crowe Seems to Have Revealed That Ed Sheeran Is Engaged

Is Ed Sheeran engaged to his long-term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn? His good mate Russell Crowe seems to think so! Speaking with Nova's Fitzy and Wippa on Friday, Russell, who was in studio, dropped the "F" word — fiancée — so casually that it took us all a second to register.

6 Times Ed Sheeran's Comments About Cherry Seaborn Were Cute Enough to Be Lyrics

Ed and Cherry actually met in high school but have only been dating since September 2015. Ed's said before that he and Cherry are inseparable so the idea of an engagement is by no means a stretch . . . and when someone so close to Ed mentions he's engaged like it ain't no thang, we're inclined to believe it might be true. If so, we're sending a big congratulations Ed and Cherry's way!

Watch the Nova interview below and decide for yourself!

Cherry SeabornEd SheeranCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity NewsFitzy And WippaRussell Crowe
