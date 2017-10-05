Ryan Gosling Reveals the Inappropriate Thing His Daughter Learned During Her First Trip to NYC

Ryan Gosling made a hilarious return to Saturday Night Live last weekend when he hosted the season 43 premiere. And on Tuesday, the actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about bringing his girlfriend, Eva Mendes, and their two daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, along for the trip. Ryan revealed that after bringing Amada to the window to take in the Big Apple, she saw an unfortunate incident on the street below. "I said, 'Sweetheart, welcome to New York.' And two cars went smash," Ryan said. Watch the video above to find out the hilariously inappropriate thing his little girl witnessed next.